Akshay Jain, solution architecture, delivery and product management expert joins Incentius advisory board as a Principal

-- Akshay Jain joins Incentius advisory board as a Principal. Akshay brings over 20 years of Product Development and Solutions Architect experience in data management, data governance, data integration, and data analytics fields. He has a deep understanding of the business architecture and challenges faced by the companies in Pharma/Biotech and Financial Services industry. He has architected and developed several award-winning solutions for his customers. He specializes in developing large-scale customized solutions for his clients. Prior to joining Incentius, Akshay has held senior positions at Merck, Roche, Genentech, and Bank of the West.Akshay holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the prestigious IIT-BHU, Varanasi in India and he is based out in California.About Incentius:Incentius is a new age technology company targeted at delivering high-end analytical solutions, developing advanced technology solutions for complex business process management systems, creating in-depth analytical models and data-driven insightful reporting systems. Read More about our portfolio of capabilities here http://incentius.com/ about-us/what- we-do/