Akshay Jain,solution architecture, delivery and product management expert joins Incentius
Akshay Jain, solution architecture, delivery and product management expert joins Incentius advisory board as a Principal
Akshay holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the prestigious IIT-BHU, Varanasi in India and he is based out in California.
About Incentius:
Incentius is a new age technology company targeted at delivering high-end analytical solutions, developing advanced technology solutions for complex business process management systems, creating in-depth analytical models and data-driven insightful reporting systems. Read More about our portfolio of capabilities here http://incentius.com/
Rajendra Bhirud
rajendra.bhirud@
