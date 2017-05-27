 
"KRONA" has introduced Smart Ro"Aqua Bliss" which indicates Filter Change Alarm System and Smart TDS

 
NEW DELHI, India - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Krona Liquatec has introduced smart RO Aqua Bliss which indicates actual quality of water you consume. An intelligent filter change alarm that helps you change filter on time, Alkaline Mineral Cartridges & essential minerals to keep your family healthy & fit.

'KRONA' has a dedicated team of professionals who are experts in their respective fields. Krona has seven years of experience in the field of Water Purification System – RO Based technology.

''Krona is passionately committed to bringing joy, happiness & smile to every home & family by providing our respected customers with cutting-edge, high value water purifier that allows them to a live pure, healthy & energized lives forever.


Our goal is to provide safe pure drinking water to millions of people across India and around the world making a significant and lasting impact on their health and Living EXPERIENCE.''

Most of the industrial & domestic products are carefully designed and manufactured, keeping in view the customer's requirements. Check here http://www.kronaglobal.com/categories/krona-domestic/cid-...

We have a strong team of Sales & after sales staff who cater the very important after Sales Service all over India. http://www.kronaglobal.com/

