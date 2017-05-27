News By Tag
"KRONA" has introduced Smart Ro"Aqua Bliss" which indicates Filter Change Alarm System and Smart TDS
'KRONA' has a dedicated team of professionals who are experts in their respective fields. Krona has seven years of experience in the field of Water Purification System – RO Based technology.
''Krona is passionately committed to bringing joy, happiness & smile to every home & family by providing our respected customers with cutting-edge, high value water purifier that allows them to a live pure, healthy & energized lives forever.
Our goal is to provide safe pure drinking water to millions of people across India and around the world making a significant and lasting impact on their health and Living EXPERIENCE.''
Most of the industrial & domestic products are carefully designed and manufactured, keeping in view the customer's requirements. Check here http://www.kronaglobal.com/
We have a strong team of Sales & after sales staff who cater the very important after Sales Service all over India. http://www.kronaglobal.com/
praveen Kumar
***@kronaglobal.com
