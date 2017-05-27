News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UK Gov makes HealthUnlocked social prescription service available through Digital Marketplace
NHS, councils & UK public sector organisations can now choose digital 'social prescription' services for local populations, supporting them to bring about improvements in self health management & reducing reliance on clinical services.
The Digital Marketplace has been designed by the Government to bring increased flexibility and cost reduction for public sector organisations looking for people or technology for digital projects. The system supports adoption of cloud services across the whole of the public sectors, simplifying how they buy services and providing options that can be easily scaled up or down, based on an organisations need.
With HealthUnlocked now available on the system - the NHS, councils and other public sector organisations can choose its digital 'social prescription' services for their local populations, supporting them to bring about improvements in self health management and reducing reliance on clinical services. In recent months there has been growing evidence on the benefits of social prescriptions and digital health management tools, alongside a rise in organisations seeking to deploy these within their local populations.
This HealthUnlocked digital tool supports doctors and other professionals to 'prescribe' a full range of services directly from their care systems. Each prescription includes the NHS, social care services, alongside charities and voluntary sector and - in what sets it apart from other providers - it offers free peer to peer and expert support from relevant HealthUnlocked online communities. This is important as use of HealthUnlocked communities have been shown to support people to feel more confident in managing their health, use clinical services less and have more positive interactions with doctors and health professionals.
Jorge Armanet, CEO of HealthUnlocked said: "Being an approved UK Government supplier cements our position as a leader in social prescription technology. Working together with the public sector we can support them to use digital technology solutions to activate people to better manage their own health and reduce reliance on pressured clinical services.
"We are seeing this service become increasingly popular in all sectors and the customers we have within this field growing rapidly"
HealthUnlocked provides social prescription services to a range of public sector organisations, including South Devon and Torbay CCG and Care City (see more: http://press.healthunlocked.com/
ENDS
HealthUnlocked (http://www.healthunlocked.com) has had two services accepted onto the G Cloud Digital Marketplace:
1. The HealthUnlocked social prescription tool: This service enables healthcare professionals and care navigators to digitally prescribe online peer support and voluntary sector resources to patients, based on their health condition or need. Useful content is pushed to people over time via email notifications improving health engagement and awareness of local self-referral health services.
2. The HealthUnlocked Navigator tool: Navigators are locally-branded and curated programmes of recommendations, delivered to relevant patients over email in 9-12 week cycles. They are designed to engage, educate and inform patients in a short period of time and to produce a measurable improvement in knowledge, skills and confidence.
Contact
Alexa Chaffer
Director of Communications
***@healthunlocked.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse