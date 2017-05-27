"Indian Healing Music Vol2" is out and It's the perfect music for your most relaxing moments

Summertime has come and we all deserve a vacation and some time to take our mind off of everyday life routine and to gift ourselves with a good book, some relaxing music and a bit of chill out.

Indian Healing Music Vol. 2

End

-- After a good success with "Indian Healing Music" in 2015, musical group TCO (Total Chill Out) are proud to present "Indian Healing Music Vol. 2", their latest studio EP.It includes five new indian-flavored long tracks performed on traditional Indian instruments as well as electronic synths and loop. The album is especially suited for meditation, yoga and mindfulness practice but being not too slow, it can also be used for studying and as background music for any ethnic venue.TCO's music reminds that of most successful music collections like Café del Mar or Buddha Bar which are perfect as lounge music, for relaxing or to create an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere anywhere."Indian Healing Music Vol2" will take you into a wonderful musical journey, where the power of inspirational, imaginative and dreamlike music combines with sounds of Asian instruments and voices from Tibet and India.The album includes:- Indian mindfulness song (Mindfulness tune performed on tabla, sitar, vocals and shehnai)- Sanskrit healing mantra (Mantra performed on tanpura, Indian flutes, sanskrit vocal, Indian violins and tabla)- Tibetan deepest spirit (Meditative song performed on Tibetan vocals, drones, Tibetan Bells and Indian Flute)- Indian Dancing Soul (Lounge Song performed on Indian vocals, tabla, drones and shehnai)- The Quest for Happiness (Spiritual Song performed on tabla, vocals and Indian violin)If you are looking for some good music to help you relax and for massage, meditation, sleep, refresh and recharge, keep yourself balance or simply to take care of yourself, just pour hot water into your foamy bath tub, light a scented candle and enjoy TCO music on Spotify, just following this link:"Indian Healing Music Vol2" is also available on Amazon. Grab your copy here: