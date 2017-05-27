News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Smart Shelves Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
The market is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumer expectation is resulting in the increased demand for digitized retail stores
However, the smart shelves are integrated systems offering better control and connectivity of hypermarket inventory. The smart shelves are meshed with weight sensors which send notification to the back end system when an item is lifted. Further, these shelves do send a message as misplaced items to the back end system when it detects a product that does not relate to that segment. Smart shelf gives various information to the retailers which they use to increase their customer service. The retail sector is expected to be more addressable to the consumer demands and provide better shopping experience by digitizing the stores and hypermarkets.
Market Size and Forecast
profit maximization of the retail stores is one of the key factors anticipated to fuel the demand for smart shelves market. North America held the largest market of smart shelves market till 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as they are early adopters of new technologies. Moreover, roughly 90% purchase is done in offline stores such as retails and hypermarket which is expected to provide a robust growth to the smart shelves market in North America.
North America is the largest market of smart shelves followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Europe is the second largest market and expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Rising consumer expectation for personalization and customization need and increasing share of the economy is anticipated to fuel the demand for smart shelves in the European countries.
Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to show a rise in the demand for smart shelves market owing to the increasing population and rising disposable income.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global smart shelves market in the following segments:
By Type of Retail Outlet
Departmental Stores
Supermarket
Discount Stores
Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Others ( Dollar stores, malls, pharmacy store)
By Region
Global smart shelves market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea & Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Disruptive technology and increasing customer personalization and customization is expected to drive the global smart shelves market over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the benefits of smart shelves such as profit maximization of the retailer and delivering customized shopping experience are expected to positively shape the global smart shelves market. In addition to this, increased level of customer satisfaction is projected to escalate the global smart shelves market.
To know more about this research, kindly visit:
http://www.researchnester.com/
For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:
Ajay Daniel
Email: ajay.daniel@
U.S. +1 646 586 9123
U.K. +44 203 608 5919
Contact
research nester
***@researchnester.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse