June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

Jyoti Bansal, founder of AppDynamics invests in LeadSquared

 
 
Jyoti Bansal
Jyoti Bansal
 
BANGALORE, India - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangalore-based sales execution and marketing automation platform LeadSquared has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series-A funding round from Jyoti Bansal. Jyoti is the founder and chairman of AppDynamics, which was recently acquired by Cisco

The funding will be utilized to accelerate customer acquisition in North America.  Commenting on the investment, Nilesh Patel, CEO of LeadSquared, said, "Jyoti is an enterprise software visionary and his investment comes in as a shot in the arm for LeadSquared's sales execution story."

LeadSquared has always been about solving the problems of sales executives and managers, shielding them from bulky CRM systems and helping them focus on closing deals."

Jyoti says, "I am excited to be part of LeadSquared's journey to excel as a sales execution platform. They have had exceptional success in the Indian market, and I believe their story is right up there to succeed in North American markets. I look forward to working with the team and helping them grow as a global business."

What's LeadSquared?

LeadSquared is a Marketing and Sales Execution Platform. With customers from all over the world and across sectors – education & training, financial services, real estate, hospitals and wellness centers, travel and leisure businesses, IT services & technology vendors and many more, the company works with some of the leading names in the industry – Byjus, Bharti AXA, UTI Asset Management, NIIT, Zoomcar, Happiest Minds, Vidyanext, Omaxe, HCL Technologies, Coldwell Banker among others.

Though LeadSquared has a powerful marketing automation platform, Nilesh believes that what sets it apart is its advanced Sales Execution Platform.

"There are multiple products out there that make marketing processes smarter and more efficient, but sales teams usually get stuck with the clunky and bulky old-fashioned CRMs. Now CRMs are great, but they don't really aid sales teams in finding which deals are likely to close and deciding the next best actions. That's what LeadSquared is trying to achieve - to take the guesswork out of sales," Nilesh added when asked about the vision of the product.

Interested in knowing more about LeadSquared? Check it out here: http://www.leadsquared.com/

Shibani Roy
***@leadsquared.com
Click to Share