Pioneers in neonatal medical equipments enters to the US market
They are in the medical equipment market since 2008 and have dedicated research and development team for developing neonatology oriented equipments. IREX series of phototherapy units are one of the first LED based phototherapy units in India where CFL based phototherapy units were considered as a norm. As the result of the R&D tie up with National Institute of Technology (NIT) Ibis is adding more innovative and cost effective products to their arsenal.
Ibis Medical have wide variety of neonatal products for Neonatal Jaundice management, Infant Thermal management, Neonatal Respiratory management, and other NICU products. Their administrative system is certified ISO 9001-2008 (2012) with CE certified machines and its facilities meet ISO 13485 manufacturing standards. Products from Ibis Medical strictly adhers to the guidelines of AAP.
Please visit our website for more information - http://www.ibismedical.net
Media Contact
Sujith
Dana
***@ibismedical.net
