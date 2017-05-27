News By Tag
Dr. Debraj Shome trains Ophthalmologists in Facial Aesthetic Surgery
Dr. Debraj Shome has been one of the leading authorities in ocuplastic, cosmetic and facial plastic surgeries in the world
Dr. Debraj Shome has been widely hailed as one of the top names in the world of facial plastic surgery and cosmetic as well as aesthetic procedures. Currently based out of Mumbai, India, this expert surgeon specializes in a variety of procedures including Rhinoplasty, Blepharoplasty, Otoplasty, facial contouring, reconstructive surgeries and face grafts, orbital tumor surgeries, face lifts, neck lifts, lip augmentation, hair restoration and other similar procedures.
"There was a time when facial aesthetic surgery was considered as a taboo in our country. Patients undergoing such procedures would find themselves on the receiving end of a lot of negativity and judgment. Bollywood actors and actresses would deny ever having any procedures done on them. But the last five years have seen India emerging as one of the top global hotspots for cosmetic surgery. In 2013 alone, there were around 2150 registered plastic surgeons in India - a number that accounts for close to 5.3% of the total professionals in the field all across the globe. India is now taking a prominent global position in the world when it comes to facial aesthetic surgery and Dr. Shome has been a major contributor towards this cause." explains the PR representative of Dr. Debraj Shome and the owner of the website DebrajShome.com.
When you consider the world of cosmetic surgery, Dr. Debraj Shome is one name that you cannot hope to ignore. The instruction course conducted by Dr. Shome in Jaipur is just one of his many efforts towards generating advancements in the field and developing the Indian medical fraternity to a level that it can lead the world in facial aesthetic surgery and related procedures. Students and fellow professionals consider Dr. Shome to be a highly respected and honored name in the field.
For more information about Dr. Debraj Shome or to learn about the many training sessions and presentations that he has scheduled for 2017, visit http://www.debrajshome.com/
About the Doctor:
Dr. Debraj Shome is a world-renowned oculoplastic surgeon. He is the founder of The Esthetic Clinics with Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned dermatologist. These clinics are one of the best centres in the world for cosmetic surgery and skin care treatment. The clinic has treated patients from around the world for various skin conditions and performed restorative surgeries.
