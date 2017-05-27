 
News By Tag
* Double Chin Surgery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Dr. Debraj Shome trains Ophthalmologists in Facial Aesthetic Surgery

Dr. Debraj Shome has been one of the leading authorities in ocuplastic, cosmetic and facial plastic surgeries in the world
 
 
Dr. Debraj-Shome
Dr. Debraj-Shome
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Double Chin Surgery

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Services

MUMBAI, India - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Debraj Shome has been one of the leading authorities in ocuplastic, cosmetic and facial plastic surgeries in the world - one of the main reasons why he is frequently invited to speak on topics related to the field and train fellow surgeons in nuances of these procedures. One of the recent training sessions taken by Dr. Shome was at the All India Ophthalmological Society annual meeting held in Jaipur from 15th - 19th February 2017. The event was a huge success with Dr. Shome sharing is knowledge and instruction on facial aesthetic surgery to a captivated audience of more than 12000 delegates.

Dr. Debraj Shome has been widely hailed as one of the top names in the world of facial plastic surgery and cosmetic as well as aesthetic procedures. Currently based out of Mumbai, India, this expert surgeon specializes in a variety of procedures including Rhinoplasty, Blepharoplasty, Otoplasty, facial contouring, reconstructive surgeries and face grafts, orbital tumor surgeries, face lifts, neck lifts, lip augmentation, hair restoration and other similar procedures.

"There was a time when facial aesthetic surgery was considered as a taboo in our country. Patients undergoing such procedures would find themselves on the receiving end of a lot of negativity and judgment. Bollywood actors and actresses would deny ever having any procedures done on them. But the last five years have seen India emerging as one of the top global hotspots for cosmetic surgery. In 2013 alone, there were around 2150 registered plastic surgeons in India - a number that accounts for close to 5.3% of the total professionals in the field all across the globe. India is now taking a prominent global position in the world when it comes to facial aesthetic surgery and Dr. Shome has been a major contributor towards this cause." explains the PR representative of Dr. Debraj Shome and the owner of the website DebrajShome.com.

When you consider the world of cosmetic surgery, Dr. Debraj Shome is one name that you cannot hope to ignore. The instruction course conducted by Dr. Shome in Jaipur is just one of his many efforts towards generating advancements in the field and developing the Indian medical fraternity to a level that it can lead the world in facial aesthetic surgery and related procedures. Students and fellow professionals consider Dr. Shome to be a highly respected and honored name in the field.

For more information about Dr. Debraj Shome or to learn about the many training sessions and presentations that he has scheduled for 2017, visit http://www.debrajshome.com/.

About the Doctor:

Dr. Debraj Shome is a world-renowned oculoplastic surgeon. He is the founder of The Esthetic Clinics with Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned dermatologist. These clinics are one of the best centres in the world for cosmetic surgery and skin care treatment. The clinic has treated patients from around the world for various skin conditions and performed restorative surgeries.

Contact
Dr. Debraj Shome
***@debrajshome.com
End
Source:The Esthetic Clinic
Email:***@debrajshome.com
Tags:Double Chin Surgery
Industry:Health
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share