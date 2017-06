Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Report 2017

Databridgemarketresearch.com provides new report "Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Report", is expected to reach USD 253.1 billion

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market is expected to reach USD 253.1 billion by 2024 from USD 156.4 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024The Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market are segmented on the basis of dietary supplements, fitness equipment, surgical equipment, services, and geography.· Cardiovascular Training Equipment· Strength Training Equipment· Body Composition Analyzers· Fitness Monitoring Equipment· Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment· Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment· Dietary Food· Dietary Beverages· Dietary Supplements· Facilities· ProgramsBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data points for major countries which are U.S. Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.• Herbalife Ltd.• Nestle SA• Pepsico Inc.• Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.• The Coca-Cola Co.• Nutrisystem Inc.• Mayo Clinic• Zafgen• Weight Watchers International, Inc.• Jenny Craig• EDiets• VLCC Healthcare Ltd• Slimming World• Duke Diet & Fitness Center• 24 hours Fitness• Equinox, Inc.• Life Time Fitness, Inc.• Fitness First Group• Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.• Abbott Nutrition• GSK• Roche• Atkins Nutritionals• Brunswick• Kellogg• Merck• McNeil Nutritionals• Reebok• Unilever• Precor Inc.• Ethicon Endo-surgery Inc.• Allergan Inc.