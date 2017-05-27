News By Tag
Australian racer Nick Rowe to join BlackArts Racing for Beijing F4 weekend
The CAMS karting champion and Australian F4 race winner will join FIA F4 China Championship leader BAR, for Rounds 7-9 at Beijing International Circuit June 24-25.
Rowe, an accomplished karting champion and the youngest person ever to named "Australian Karter of the Year", is an accomplished F4 driver: he finished 2nd overall in the highly-competitive CAMS Jayco Australian Formula 4 Championship in 2016, with multiple race wins. He is also no stranger to the Asia racing scene, having finished 3rd overall in the 2015 Formula Masters China Series.
Despite all the accomplishments, Rowe will still need to be in top form in Beijing against BAR teammate Charles Leong of Macau. Leong is currently leading both the FIA F4 China Championship and Asia Formula Renault Championships with BlackArts Racing. BAR is looking to win the 2017 FIA F4 China Championship in its debut season, as well as a 3rd straight season win in AFR after having won the 2015 and 2016 Asia Formula Renault Championships.
Rowe and Leong will certainly be two men to watch at the upcoming Beijing F4 race weekend – stay tuned to http://www.facebook.com/
