News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Future Entrepreneurs in the Making!
Columbia Business School's Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation program have been tailor-made for the ambitious students who are full of great ideas. The program seeks to equip the youth with entrepreneurial mindset exposing them to the theory and practice of entrepreneurship and innovation. At the recent Columbia Business School Program held at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad, students were guided through a complete module on the new venture creation process, taught by the renowned Columbia Business School faculty Daniel McQuade, a specialist in Branding and Marketing.
The program was interlaced with guest lecturers by the real-time entrepreneurs, Shankar Prasad (Founder- Pureplay Skinsciences)
On the conclusion of this year's program, students worked and demonstrated their own business projects over the judges which gave them the practical experience of making decisions in real-world environments. The judges inquired on their projects to determine how effective the students' start-up plans are. Subsequently, they polished their understanding on creating own ventures. Visit for more information http://oakridge.in/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse