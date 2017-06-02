News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Birth Texas Heads to MommyCon Austin
Held at Austin Convention Center, MommyCon Austin features speaker sessions educating and empowering expectant, new and seasoned parents alike while creating community and providing support. The versatile lineup of exhibitors and speakers is one Birth Texas is excited to accompany.
"Our organization, which is comprised of consumers and 100% volunteer based is enthusiastic to engage attendees about birth-centered activism and advocacy. We want the every-day, average mom or dad to know that they can affect change and be a part of a movement for the betterment of Texas families," said Lynne Evans, Remote Liaison and Board Member.
The organization looks forward to future events held local to their main chapter in North Texas, as well as statewide to boost their supporters and outreach. Become a member of Birth Texas at http://www.birthtexas.org and empower the consumer voice to improve infant and maternal outcomes.
Contact
3000 S Hulen Street Suite 124-504
Fort Worth, Texas 76102
***@birthtexas.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 02, 2017