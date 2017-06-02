 
Industry News





Birth Texas Heads to MommyCon Austin

 
 
BIRTH TEXAS
BIRTH TEXAS
MANSFIELD, Texas - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Joining the exhibitor hall at this year's MommyCon event in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 is Birth Texas, a 501c3 non-profit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality, in the state of Texas, through consumer awareness and outreach. MommyCon is a nationwide event held in major cities across the US "dedicated to creating and nurturing a community of parents and parents-to-be in celebration of natural parenting" promoting and educating on three pillars of early-parenthood: birthing, breastfeeding & babywearing."

Held at Austin Convention Center, MommyCon Austin features speaker sessions educating and empowering expectant, new and seasoned parents alike while creating community and providing support. The versatile lineup of exhibitors and speakers is one Birth Texas is excited to accompany.

"Our organization, which is comprised of consumers and 100% volunteer based is enthusiastic to engage attendees about birth-centered activism and advocacy. We want the every-day, average mom or dad to know that they can affect change and be a part of a movement for the betterment of Texas families," said Lynne Evans, Remote Liaison and Board Member.

The organization looks forward to future events held local to their main chapter in North Texas, as well as statewide to boost their supporters and outreach. Become a member of Birth Texas at http://www.birthtexas.org and empower the consumer voice to improve infant and maternal outcomes.

Source:Texas Birth Networks
