 
News By Tag
* Texas Birth Networks
* Birth Texas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mansfield
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Texas Birth Networks is now Birth Texas

 
 
BIRTH TEXAS
BIRTH TEXAS
MANSFIELD, Texas - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Incorporated in 2014, Texas Birth Networks is adopting a simpler moniker, Birth Texas, to help clarify its mission and purpose with just two words.

"The organization has shifted its focus over the last few years towards consumer advocacy, access, and awareness," says Board Member Jennifer Sarduy, "and the new name and look were a natural progression."

Birth Texas will continue to provide resources and outreach events to the public, fundraise for directives such as the Ann Crowell Memorial Fund, and track legislation pertaining to birth in an effort to keep consumers informed and empowered.

"Join our movement, at www.birthtexas.org, as we continue to advocate for consumers in an effort to improve infant and maternal outcomes in Texas.," Sarduy continued. "Birth Texas membership is just $20. Starting a new chapter in your area begins with just 2 members."

Birth Texas is a 501c3 non-profit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality, in the state of Texas, through consumer awareness and outreach. More information can be found on their website at http://www.birthtexas.org

Contact
3000 S Hulen Street Suite 124-504
Fort Worth, Texas 76102
***@birthtexas.org
End
Source:Texas Birth Networks
Email:***@birthtexas.org Email Verified
Tags:Texas Birth Networks, Birth Texas
Industry:Health
Location:Mansfield - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Birth Texas News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share