Texas Birth Networks is now Birth Texas
"The organization has shifted its focus over the last few years towards consumer advocacy, access, and awareness," says Board Member Jennifer Sarduy, "and the new name and look were a natural progression."
Birth Texas will continue to provide resources and outreach events to the public, fundraise for directives such as the Ann Crowell Memorial Fund, and track legislation pertaining to birth in an effort to keep consumers informed and empowered.
"Join our movement, at www.birthtexas.org, as we continue to advocate for consumers in an effort to improve infant and maternal outcomes in Texas.," Sarduy continued. "Birth Texas membership is just $20. Starting a new chapter in your area begins with just 2 members."
Birth Texas is a 501c3 non-profit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality, in the state of Texas, through consumer awareness and outreach. More information can be found on their website at http://www.birthtexas.org
3000 S Hulen Street Suite 124-504
Fort Worth, Texas 76102
***@birthtexas.org
