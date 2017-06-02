News By Tag
Coiler's SSA Outdoor RF Signal Quality Mapping App Reaches 10k Downloads
SSA Outdoor, Coiler's Corporation's free Android app for RF signal quality outdoor mapping, has been downloaded over 10,000 times since its launch.
Launched late 2015, SSA Outdoor was Coiler's first mobile application to be made available for free on Google Play. Developed for RF engineers and technicians, this Android app allows users to perform different types of call tests designed to measure network performance at specific locations or along routes, without having to resort to expensive, specialized equipment. Results are logged in real-time on street or satellite maps for immediate viewing, and the generated analysis reports can be shared with third party apps, uploaded directly to the operator's server or converted into .kml files to be viewed on Google Earth.
"We are delighted to have reached the 10k threshold," said Coiler's President and founder, Danny Chang. "SSA Outdoor is used by thousands of RF professionals around the world, helping operators and system integrators everywhere plan their networks more efficiently. The overwhelmingly positive response to our app validates our work and our vision as a signal enhancement solutions provider, which obviously makes us very proud."
Coiler's SSA line of free signal quality measurement and analysis tools includes SSA Outdoor, SSA Capture, a mobile app which allows users to take photos displaying signal parameters of the location in overlay, and SSA Analyzer, a PC post-processing software for SSA log files. A third mobile application, SSA Indoor, will be released on Google Play in June 2017.
Coiler's SSA mobile applications are available for download free of charge on Google Play: http://bit.ly/
About Coiler Corporation
Since its creation in 1991, Coiler has grown to become a global provider of mobile signal enhancement solutions. Its innovative products and tools help network operators worldwide achieve their full potential and provide their customers with the best indoor and outdoor coverage. For more information, please visit www.coiler.com.tw.
Contact
Cecilia Mathivet
***@coiler.com.tw
