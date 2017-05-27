News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents Earn Executive Club Award
Executive Club Winners Recognized for Outstanding Performance
Award winners from the Sarasota office are Pamela Caguiat, Bill Geller, Bruce Ginsberg, Susan Retzke and Amy Worth. Award winners from the Venice office are Sandra Adkins-Pertz, Diane Mahoney, Jim Mulvey, Nicole Schmaling, Judy Winkelmann and Lisa Ziegler.
PHOTO: Caguiat, Geller, Ginsberg, Retzke, Worth, Adkins-Pertz, Mahoney, Mulvey, Schmaling, Winkelmann and Ziegler
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With five offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse