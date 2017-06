RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents Earn Executive Club Award

Executive Club Winners Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Executive Club Winners 2016

-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty agents have earned the RE/MAX Executive Club Award, which recognizes high-producing RE/MAX associates based on performance. In 2016, 18 percent of active RE/MAX agents earned this prestigious award.Award winners from the Sarasota office are Pamela Caguiat, Bill Geller, Bruce Ginsberg, Susan Retzke and Amy Worth. Award winners from the Venice office are Sandra Adkins-Pertz, Diane Mahoney, Jim Mulvey, Nicole Schmaling, Judy Winkelmann and Lisa Ziegler.Caguiat, Geller, Ginsberg, Retzke, Worth, Adkins-Pertz, Mahoney, Mulvey, Schmaling, Winkelmann and ZieglerRE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With five offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com