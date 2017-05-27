Maxx Marketing and Licensing Matters celebrate Jane Seymour's win for LIMA's Best Celebrity/Fashion Program of the Year Award 1 2 3 Mark Matheny accepting Celebrity/Fashion Award from LIMA chair, Ciarán Coyle Celebrity/Fashion category competition. Open Hearts by Jane Seymour won. Global Product Solutions Agency CHICAGO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 23rd the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association (LIMA) presented Licensing Matters (LM) and Jane Seymour with the 2017 International Licensing Award for best Celebrity/Fashion Program of the Year. LIMA is the leading trade organization for the global licensing industry, honoring both Jane and LM for their accomplishments with the Open Hearts by Jane Seymour™ licensing program.



"This year's award winners represent world-class licensing programs and products from around our global industry," said Charles Riotto, President of LIMA. "We are proud to recognize and honor the achievements of these companies – chosen from a record 461 submissions this year – for their impressive initiatives and outstanding results."



The LIMA Awards celebrate the best in licensed programs and products that achieve tremendous success. Open Hearts by Jane Seymour™ Licensed Products have achieved nearly $1 Billion in retail sales since 2008 and continue to grow. Jane's Licensed Products are sold in over 3000+ stores in the USA, UK, and Canada.



Maxx Marketing, LM's creative and product development agency, successfully supported the Open Hearts by Jane Seymour™ licensing program. "I am thrilled with the long-standing working relationship with Maxx Marketing and Licensing Matters; this award signifies the thoughtful and innovative approach the team took to develop the Open Hearts licensed program," said Jane Seymour. "And, the synergies between Maxx and Licensing Matters have proven to be the winning formula. I look forward to working together to further expand the reach of Open Hearts to new product categories. This work is so important to me because a portion of all revenues help fund my Open Heart Foundation."



Open Hearts celebrate Jane's celebrity/original paintings and embody the connection of giving and receiving all of life's experiences. Licensed Products feature jewelry sold at KAY® Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H. Samuel (UK), and Peoples (Canada); the following licensed products and services are also sold worldwide: Fragrance, furniture, wall décor, lighting, bedding, soft bath, publishing and even vacation/training seminars.



Jane Seymour is a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner and recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) in the year 2000. Jane Seymour has proven her talents in virtually all media, the Broadway stage, motion pictures, and television. Her love of art and color has led to her great success as a painter in watercolors and oils and as a designer. See,



For more information regarding the 2017 LIMA International Licensing Awards:

http://www.licensing.org/ news/winners- announced-for- 2017-...



Licensing Matters is a full-service licensing agency and a strategic partner of WPP's Maxx Marketing.



