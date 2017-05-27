 
Life of H Is Set For Production

 
 
Hamza Aberra - Life of H
Hamza Aberra - Life of H
PHILADELPHIA - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Temple University alum and stand-up comedian, Hamza Aberra, is set to begin production this summer on his comedy-drama television series Life of H. Aberra, who created the series, will also star and serve as the executive producer of the production. With self-actualization as the main theme, Life of H is about a college student, who aspires to become a stand-up comedian, yet struggles to realize his full potential as he navigates life while living in Philadelphia.

"Self-actualized people embrace the unknown and the ambiguous. They're not threatened or afraid of it; instead they accept it and are comfortable with. And this is show is basically that, the lead character, while reluctant, embraces the unknown in his life," says Aberra.

Aberra will be teaming up with the Morrison Brothers, R. Keith Morrison and Samuel C. Morrison, Jr. and their production company, Deck of Cards Entertainment. The team at Deck of Cards Entertainment will oversee the entire production process with R. Keith serving as producer and Samuel in dual roles as director and producer.

Life of H is scheduled to premiere in this Fall.

