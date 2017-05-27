News By Tag
Life of H Is Set For Production
"Self-actualized people embrace the unknown and the ambiguous. They're not threatened or afraid of it; instead they accept it and are comfortable with. And this is show is basically that, the lead character, while reluctant, embraces the unknown in his life," says Aberra.
Aberra will be teaming up with the Morrison Brothers, R. Keith Morrison and Samuel C. Morrison, Jr. and their production company, Deck of Cards Entertainment. The team at Deck of Cards Entertainment will oversee the entire production process with R. Keith serving as producer and Samuel in dual roles as director and producer.
Life of H is scheduled to premiere in this Fall.
