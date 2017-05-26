News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arthur Fahlbusch, Counsel, King & Spalding LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Arthur Fahlbusch
Arthur is a commercial and product liability litigator with experience in all phases of litigation in state and federal courts. For more that fifteen years, his practice has focused on discovery issues, attorney-client privilege and work product protection, and the discovery of electronically stored information in complex litigation. As National Discovery counsel for corporations, he has regularly provided legal advice to in-house and outside counsel concerning attorney-client privilege, work product, and discovery issues, including the collection, preservation, review and production of electronically stored information. He has defended attorney-client privilege and work product claims in numerous federal and state courts throughout the country. He frequently speaks on electronic discovery and privilege.
About King & Spalding LLP
King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100. The firm's practice spans the full range of litigated, regulatory and transactional work, with substantial expertise in antitrust, energy, environmental, finance, financial restructuring, government advocacy and public policy, healthcare, intellectual property, international arbitration, government investigations, international trade, life sciences, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, project development, real estate, tax and tort matters. The firm has more than 1,000 lawyers in 19 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Event Synopsis:
Protecting the attorney-client privilege is critical for effective representation. With the prevalence of electronic communication comes an increased risk of accidentally producing privileged information. Fortunately, there are solutions to these kinds of nightmare. The Federal Rule of Evidence (FRE) 502 can help attorneys ensure that privilege is protected against and limit the impact of inadvertent disclosure of privileged materials. However, FRE 502 is often underutilized and not well understood.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the fundamental aspects of FRE 502. The speakers will help counsel leverage the opportunities offered by FRE 502 to preserve the privilege and confidentiality of work product.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· An Overview of FRE 502
· Privilege Reviews
· FRE 502 and Inadvertent Disclosures
· FRE 502(e) Clawback Agreements
· Latest Court Imposition and Interpretation of Clawback Agreements
· Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse