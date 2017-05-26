 
NYNE Audio Celebrated New York Grad with Gift

 
OXNARD, Calif. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- After a late E train caused Jarich Alcantara to miss his graduation ceremony from Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing, New Yorkers threw him a spontaneous celebration on the subway.

The graduation was a major milestone for his family since he was the first among his siblings to graduate from college. In effort to ease the tension on the train, Jerich yelled out "Thanks for coming to my graduation everybody. I appreciate you all for coming out."

That statement triggered an impromptu ceremony on the train: a friend acted as the "Dean", drawing Jerich a diploma. Passengers cheered as someone else used Jerich's NYNE Bass speaker to play songs such as "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day and "Congratulations" by Post Malone.

"Everyone at NYNE was really excited to see our speaker in the video. We like to think of ourselves as making products that add a soundtrack to people's lives. It was great to see a real-life example of that," said Arman Arami, President of NYNE Audio.

To help Jerich continue his celebration, NYNE Audio has sent the recent grad a graduation gift which includes a NYNE Rock speaker.

About NYNE Audio:

NYNE is all about Lifestyle Inspired Audio. More specifically – we are dedicated to harnessing, optimizing and integrating the latest cutting edge technology into audio solutions that enhance your lifestyle, whatever it may be. Whether you are an athlete, a new mom, a businessperson, a techie teen, a grandfather, or a surfer dude, NYNE wants to play a part in making your life more enjoyable through a better personal sound experience.

Bez Tabatabai
Source:
New York Graduation, Lifestyle, Bluetooth Speaker
Lifestyle
Oxnard - California - United States
