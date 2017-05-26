News By Tag
Jowers Law Announces New Civil Litigation and Probate Practice in MetroWest area of Orlando
Kendra Jowers, Esq., has worked in probate and estate administration as well as civil litigation defense, Medicare and Medicaid law, health law, and home owners association mediation for both owners and association leadership. She was previously in-house counsel for Oglethorpe, Inc., a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Jowers Law, PA also provides pro bono services in collaboration with the Orange County Bar Association's Legal Aid Society, serving underserved communities and people in and around Orlando.
Join Jowers Law and other members of the OCBA's LAS for a free workshop to support survivors of Pulse on June 16, 2017 from 10 am - 3 pm to provide basic wills, powers of attorney, and estate planning services and to obtain more information regarding the firm.
https://kendrajowers.com
Media Contact
Kendra Jowers
4077063967
***@kendrajowers.com
