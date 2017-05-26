South Carolina Dept of Licensing & Regulations to be Sued for Not Protecting Animal Rights

Media Contact

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Tucson, AZ

Release: The South Carolina Dept of Licensing & Regulations headed by Acting Director Emily Farr to be Sued for not protecting animal rights from a case filed under Case No. 2016-21. The Veterinary Hospital located in Seneca South Carolina performed unethical medial procedures which caused Triumph Donnelly Studios Movie Cat Cast member "Big Boy" to almost die. From the wrong medications, non xrays, wrong surgery and more caused severe medical situations and extreme pain for the Cat Co-Star of the Vendetta Vette (c) Movie Trailer by Triumph Donnelly Studios. Exec Chairman DJ Donnelly from Tucson, AZ stated, "Our Movie Cat Cast member was subjected to unreal horrors and more, when the formal complaint was filed over 7 months ago to the SC Board of Licensing & regulations that is to monitor Vet's to make sure they are not subjected abuse, wrong medical surgeries and more to keep SC animals safe, was never the case by this Board Donnelly stated". "To have so much evidence of wrong doing by the Veterinary Hospital in Seneca, SC, not to hold a formal investigation and have it dismissed after 7 plus months presents this alleged Board of Veterinary Examiners to be very questionable Donnelly stated"

You are not aloowed to go to an inital hearing, but are to assume they will present the case to this so-called Board of Examiners who are all Veternarians in South Carolina, who will protect other Vet's from their wrong doing which is very evident how they very unprofessionally handled this complaint after 7 plus months Donnelly stated. It took another $3,200.00 to save his life after the "botched" surgery and this Board stated" "Thank you for filing this complaint to make our office aware of this situation", the final outcome after 7 plus months "nothing " Donnelly stated. This suit is warranted and will proceed so animals in South Carolina will never have this "horrofic" event happen to themselves, their owners as well, Donnelly stated. My office will be legally consulted on which is the best Legal Option to file this cas eon this Board and the Vet Hospital by Power Law Firms for animal rights and protection, I will as well work to have a Bill and Law passed in South Carolina so no other animals and or their owners will have to be subjected to this "horror" so the animals are protected and not the Vet's and or their Hospitals in South Carolina, Donnelly stated. If any form of any type of "retaliation"is produced by the Vet Hospital, their owners and or any employee's of this South Carolina Dept of Licensing & Regulations because of any Press Release and or Lawsuit. Triumph Donnelly Studios will take additional Law Enforcement Actions upon said persons Donnelly stated and any other form of Official Enforcement over Legal Enforcement will be used and monitored Donnelly stated.