Just Released: Aroma Bravo Announces Winner of Its Recent Coffee Giveaway

The final winner of Aroma Bravo's successful coffee set giveaway has finally been announced.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Beans
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Beans
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The official winner of the special coffee set giveaway by Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea was finally been drawn. A company spokesperson made the announcement earlier today to reveal the one lucky winner among the hundreds of submitted entries.

"After going through all the entries, we have now determined the lucky recipient of our ultimate coffee set giveaway," said the spokesperson. "She is Ms. Kitty Kelleher from Tampa, Florida. Her prize is a brand new Bonjour French Press plus 3 packs of our Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee."

The coffee set giveaway is considered a huge success thanks to the high participation rate from gourmet coffee lovers in the USA and Canada. With the help of DIYIdeaCenter.com, Aroma Bravo was able to run another successful giveaway contest with great results.

"This success would not have been possible without the amazing people at DIY Idea Center. They are the ones who closely monitored the contest from start to finish. They're really awesome to work with, and we're looking forward to doing our next giveaway with them again," the Aroma Bravo spokesperson remarked.

Another reason for the giveaway's massive success is the high number of participants who joined and sent their entries every day.

"Most of the contestants visited DIYIdeaCenter.com a couple of times a day to submit their entries. We were very impressed with their diligence and interest in our coffee set giveaway. Even though only one person can win, everyone really took the time and effort just so they can increase their odds of winning. That's something to be commended," the spokesperson further added.

Ms. Kelleher, the giveaway winner, has already been notified of the good news and is expected to receive her prize sometime soon. In the meantime, Aroma Bravo is planning to run another giveaway in the near future with DIY Idea Center as the host.

More information about the coffee and tea company is available at https://www.diyideacenter.com/DIY-Companies/Aroma-Bravo-C....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic Honduras coffee beans. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
