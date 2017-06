logo

Sarah Trevino

Marketing Director & Co-Founder

Sarah Trevino
Marketing Director & Co-Founder

-- Whether you are trying to get Started in the Vending Industry, get your Vending Machines Located OR Grow/Sell Your Existing Vending Route, Vanguard Vending Solutions is your one stop shop for all your vending needs.Vanguard Vending Solutions is the fastest growing Locating Company in the country. Created by 2 vendors that all together combined have over 37 years of experience in the industry, V.V.S. understands the importance of your ROI. We pride ourselves in providing High Quality Service at a Fair Cost, The Best Vending Locations at a great price.What sets us apart?Having experience in the Industry is what allows us to excel in locating good businesses for you. We are good at what we do!Generating business is never an easy task. This is why at V.V.S. we always come up with something new to attract business.As a consumer, all you want is to be treated with respect. At V.V.S. we don't beat around the bush. What you see is what you get.Keeping up with trends in the industry is what we do. Our job is to make sure that you're always making money. Your job… To keep making money. Ready to Get Started?Consistency is something that we strive for daily at Vanguard Vending Solutions. This attribute is what has earned V.V.S. the track record it has.V.V.S. is up to date with all the tools and experienced workforce to take on the acquisition of new accounts day in and day out. We want to succeed as much as you do!Visit us at: https://www.vanguardvendingsolutions.com Toll Free: (888) 476-1332Local: (760) 269-8711