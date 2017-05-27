News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Celebration Lutheran School
Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Celebration Lutheran School
When users enter the website, they encounter a slideshow that features children who are smiling and engaged in the classroom. Located within the top-tier and main navigation bars, users are presented with a variety of options to explore the website. The main navigation bar is interactive, as users are greeted with drop-down menus. As the user browses the home page, they notice an event calendar and a "What's New" section that highlights current news and important CLS updates. Near the end of the home page, the user has the ability to make online payments at the touch of a button. Users have easy access to Facebook and contact information at the bottom of the home page.
"Not only is the CLS website highly informative, it also provides so many awesome features that will make life simpler for parents, faculty, and administration,"
This custom website is the product of a strong partnership between the school's administration, faculty, and Stellar Blue. Features of the site include a responsive design, as well as WordPress, school payment system, blog, and calendar integration.
Learn more at: http://www.celebrationlutheran.net/
Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/
Contact
Stellar Blue Technologies
***@stellarbluetechnologies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse