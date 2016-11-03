 
Governor Terry McAuliffe Proclaims 3rd Annual Virginia Week for the Animals June 17-25, 2017!

The dynamic week will underscore community spirit throughout Virginia as the citizens and welfare organizations join together to help and celebrate the amazing animals
 
RICHMOND, Va. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Animal World USA is pleased to announce that the 3rd Annual Virginia Week for the Animals scheduled from June 17-25, 2017 has been proclaimed by Governor Terry McAuliffe.  The dynamic week will underscore community spirit throughout the state as the citizens and welfare organizations join together on behalf of the amazing animals.

Virginia Week for the Animals will be spotlighting humane organizations, shelters, sanctuaries, businesses, students, advocates, community leaders, decision makers and caring citizens in an action-packed, compassionate week of fun-filled activities for the animals!

A multitude of tail-wagging dog and fun-loving feline pet adoption events, summer festivals which include animal activities,  free and low cost spay/neuter opportunities, feral cat resources, low cost microchipping, activities to help the horses and low cost wellness clinics to help the animals.

The Virginia Week for the Animals celebration will spotlight approximately 75-100 events/activities. It will also include library book displays for the children, animal book donations to libraries, park events for the animals, wildlife activities, pet food/supply donations, swimming doggie days, veggie meetups, volunteer opportunities, salute to the military and much more! Please contact us to organize an event or to include any campaign. Virginia Week for the Animals will build new relationships for the animals, strengthen communities and save precious lives. Visit the official website for complete contact and event information at  http://virginiaanimals.org/

Source:Animal World USA
