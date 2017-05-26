 
America's top insurance wholesale partners revealed

42 Wholesale partners earned five-star marks, as rated by insurance producers
 
 
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business America has released its Producers on Wholesale Partners report, recognizing the top-performing wholesale brokers and Managing General Agents that stand out above the rest in the overall insurance landscape.

Using a scale of 1 (poor) to 10 (excellent), thousands of insurance producers nationwide were asked to rate their wholesale partners across key areas such as premium pricing, underwriting expertise, range of products offered and more, to determine the best of the best in the business.

Wholesale partners that earned an average score of 8 or higher across all seven criteria were awarded our five-star designation, recognizing their commitment and expertise in their rated specialty.  The survey produced 1,419 wholesale partner ratings across 12 specializations and a total of 42 brokers and MGAs were awarded five-star marks.

"The wholesale insurance market in the US has experienced growth in recent years and it continues to be a cornerstone of the industry," said Heather Turner, IBA journalist. "This report provides information on what producers look for in a wholesale partner and explains how exactly these specialty brokers and MGAs help improve their services."

Read the full report in issue 5.05 of Insurance Business America, out now or view it online at https://issuu.com/keymedia/docs/iba5.5_hr-_ipad_updated

###

Insurance Business America is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business America provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.

