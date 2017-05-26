San Antonio Businessman and Family Donates Land to Further Expansion of San Antonio Playhouse The Rick Aleman family donates San Pedro Park location to allow Theater expansion 1 2 Business owner Rick Aleman hands deed to donated land to CEO George Green Rick Aleman (R) gives deed to San Antonio Playhouse CEO George Green SAN ANTONIO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Business owner John R. "Rick" Aleman, wife Christina, and his children, Richie and Selena, have given The Playhouse San Antonio one of its largest financial gifts from a family donor in recent history with the donation of an 8,000 sq. ft. parcel of land. Located at 725 West Ashby Place, the land is valued at $250,000 and is directly across the street from the theater, making it the perfect location for the Playhouse's future expansion.



Mr. Aleman obtained the property with thoughts of expanding his company,



Rick Aleman is the founder of Selrico Services, which offers food service, construction, facilities maintenance, operations and maintenance, and other infrastructure support services to both the public and private sector. Selrico has proudly supported the U.S. across the world, operating on three continents, multiple countries and 27 states. Selrico has provided disaster relief domestically including; Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and Selrico teams have mobilized in support of NATO and UN disaster relief missions worldwide.



Locally, Selrico is proud to be of service to the City of San Antonio through food service contracts providing meals to seniors, pre-K students, and youth participating in the summer lunch program. Selrico employs over 150 local, full-time team members who work in support of the food service operations and custodial operations in San Antonio. Currently, Selrico manages the custodial care of the Alamodome, Historic Market Square, La Villita, and all branches of the San Antonio Public Library System.



quality live theater. Upcoming productions include The Hunchback of Notre Dame, All is Bright and Little Women.



Native San Antonian and Theater CEO /Artistic Director George Green, is humbled by the donation. "This gift will enable us to look at the feasibility of creating various opportunities for our organization. Some initial thoughts include administration needs, temporary performer housing, and an educational conservatory. The conservatory/ studios would be a place where students of all ages can come for voice, dance, and drama lessons taught by certified professionals." The current footprint of the Theater does not allow for additional office or creative spaces. Once a feasibility study is complete, the Theater will determine the future of the property and implement a Capital Campaign to raise the funds needed to make the dream a reality.



Aleman hopes that this donation will encourage others to support the Theater, which not only provides entertainment, but helps bring people together, whether it brings to light serious social issues or by offering a humorous diversion from our everyday lives.



ABOUT SELRICO



John R. "Rick" Aleman founded Selrico Services, Inc., in 1989, and continues to be headquartered in San Antonio and employs 300 people at more than 16 facilities and offices in San Antonio, San Diego and Phoenix.



Selrico Services, Inc. is a global and award-winning, full-service contractor that provides government organizations, institutional facilities, and commercial companies with a wide range of services including; institutional food service, congregate meal service, emergency feeding and billeting, temporary food service facilities (mobile kitchens,) permanent and temporary facility development and operation, base-operating support, and contingency/ life support.



Currently, Selrico provides freshly prepared meals for Our Lady of the Lake University, City Public Service Energy Company, University of Texas Health Science Center and City of San Antonio (COSA) Pre-K4 SA, Senior Nutrition Program and Summer Lunch program, the United States Coast Guard station on Coronado Island, California and the City of Phoenix, Arizona's senior nutrition sites and meals on wheels' programs. Custodial operations include the 160,000 sq. ft. Alamodome, Historic Market Square, La Villita, and all branches of the San Antonio Public Library System.



Selrico is certified by ISO (International Organization for Standardization,) the world's largest developer and publisher of International Standards. This stringent analysis and audit guarantees that Selrico employs strategic tools to reduce costs, increase productivity and minimize waste and error for each client.



