FUBAR Navy Signal Shirts available at Navy Crow!

-- There's a salty smell that lingers in the air when a situation is truly FUBAR. The term has been used by US troops for generations, made familiar to civilians in the film Saving Private Ryan.Following the wild success of the "GFY" signal flag shirts, Navy Crow is pleased to announce the release of the FUBAR design!That's right, gentlemen (and ladies), now you can show your displeasure with how things are being run without any of your dirty civilian friends knowing what the hell it means!Wearing your Navy Signal Flag t-shirts out and about is a fantastic way to meet veterans and nautical enthusiasts while onlookers wonder in amazement at your saltiness.Navy Crow makes all our shirts with 100% cotton, 100% in the United States in both Men's and Women's sizes! Wear your colors with pride!We're always on the lookout for new design ideas: this design was begged and pleaded for by our Facebook followers! Make sure and drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com to see your idea become a reality!Navy Crow also does custom work for US Navy command organizations, veteran groups, and personal badassery! Send us an email and we'll get you a quote for your next organizational t-shirt or coin!Check out the FUBAR Signal Flag t-shirts here: