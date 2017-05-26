News By Tag
FUBAR Navy Signal Shirts available at Navy Crow!
Following the wild success of the "GFY" signal flag shirts, Navy Crow is pleased to announce the release of the FUBAR design!
That's right, gentlemen (and ladies), now you can show your displeasure with how things are being run without any of your dirty civilian friends knowing what the hell it means!
Wearing your Navy Signal Flag t-shirts out and about is a fantastic way to meet veterans and nautical enthusiasts while onlookers wonder in amazement at your saltiness.
Navy Crow makes all our shirts with 100% cotton, 100% in the United States in both Men's and Women's sizes! Wear your colors with pride!
We're always on the lookout for new design ideas: this design was begged and pleaded for by our Facebook followers! Make sure and drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com to see your idea become a reality!
Navy Crow also does custom work for US Navy command organizations, veteran groups, and personal badassery! Send us an email and we'll get you a quote for your next organizational t-shirt or coin!
Check out the FUBAR Signal Flag t-shirts here:
https://navycrow.com/?
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
