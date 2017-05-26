 
News By Tag
* Peerless-AV
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Aurora
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Peerless-AV® Launches ADA-Compliant Vertical Lift Carts for Education and Corporate Settings

Cost-effective, safe, and aesthetically pleasing, new UL rated carts offer versatility for interactive displays
 
 
Peerless-AV Collaboration Cart with Vertical Lift
Peerless-AV Collaboration Cart with Vertical Lift
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Peerless-AV

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Aurora - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Products

AURORA, Ill. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV®, the leader in innovative audiovisual and digital signage solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of vertical lift carts (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/sr584vl2) (SR584VL2, SR584VL3). Ideal for corporate and education settings, the ADA-compliant, UL rated carts quickly adjust the height of interactive displays with the simple touch of a finger.

ADA compliance is a crucial consideration when deploying interactive displays in these environments. Meeting the ADA Standards for Accessible Design, Section 308, Peerless-AV's new vertical lift carts allow users to quickly and easily raise or lower a display to their preferred height or for wheelchair accessibility.

In lieu of purchasing multiple displays for multiple rooms, schools and businesses can now order one display and create a mobile solution that is used in numerous classrooms and conference rooms upon need, saving time and money. The carts' highly mobile solution uses 4" lockable casters, corner bumpers to prevent damage to walls and doors, integrated handles to help maneuver the cart, and an extension cord wrap for fast deployment.

Key benefits of the new carts include:

●      Height adjustment up to 15.75" (400mm) with the touch of a finger

●      Intuitive and zero maintenance design

●      Lockable rear enclosure for storage of a PC, power supply, and cabling

●      Capacity to add an external Wi-Fi antenna

●      Compliance with ADA Standards for Accessible Design, Section 308

●      Accommodation for displays ranging from 90.2 to 209 lbs.

●      UL rating for safety assurance, passing tip, load and drag testing

For huddle rooms or conference rooms dedicated to collaboration, Peerless-AV also offers a line of vertical lift wall mounts (SF684VL2, SF684VL3).

For additional information about Peerless-AV and its vertical lift solutions, please visit https://www.peerless-av.com, http://www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV.

About Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.

Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.

Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
End
Source:Peerless-AV
Email:***@lotus823.com Email Verified
Tags:Peerless-AV
Industry:Technology
Location:Aurora - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lotus823 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share