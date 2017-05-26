News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Peerless-AV® Launches ADA-Compliant Vertical Lift Carts for Education and Corporate Settings
Cost-effective, safe, and aesthetically pleasing, new UL rated carts offer versatility for interactive displays
ADA compliance is a crucial consideration when deploying interactive displays in these environments. Meeting the ADA Standards for Accessible Design, Section 308, Peerless-AV's new vertical lift carts allow users to quickly and easily raise or lower a display to their preferred height or for wheelchair accessibility.
In lieu of purchasing multiple displays for multiple rooms, schools and businesses can now order one display and create a mobile solution that is used in numerous classrooms and conference rooms upon need, saving time and money. The carts' highly mobile solution uses 4" lockable casters, corner bumpers to prevent damage to walls and doors, integrated handles to help maneuver the cart, and an extension cord wrap for fast deployment.
Key benefits of the new carts include:
● Height adjustment up to 15.75" (400mm) with the touch of a finger
● Intuitive and zero maintenance design
● Lockable rear enclosure for storage of a PC, power supply, and cabling
● Capacity to add an external Wi-Fi antenna
● Compliance with ADA Standards for Accessible Design, Section 308
● Accommodation for displays ranging from 90.2 to 209 lbs.
● UL rating for safety assurance, passing tip, load and drag testing
For huddle rooms or conference rooms dedicated to collaboration, Peerless-AV also offers a line of vertical lift wall mounts (SF684VL2, SF684VL3).
For additional information about Peerless-AV and its vertical lift solutions, please visit https://www.peerless-
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse