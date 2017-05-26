ReCap Secures $6.5MM Construction Loan for Single Family Building in Beverly Hills, California

Real Estate Capital of America, Inc (ReCap) secured a $6.5 million construction loan for a single family development in Beverly Hills, California.

-- Real Estate Capital of America, Inc (ReCap) secured a $6.5 million construction loan for a single family development in Beverly Hills, California. This unique property sits on the highest point of Beverly Hills. The client cut the hill to build a manor that has a 360 view of the city.Johnny Su, COO of ReCap, described the project as "definitely one of a kind. The client had already started the construction and was halfway through when he came to us for construction financing. His lawyer told him that it was impossible to get a construction loan halfway through the construction in California."The challenge was that since California is a deeds of trust state, if the construction started after the property is sold and before having a construction loan, the title company will not issue a deeds of trust to the lender. Additionally, It was the first luxury single family development for the client and the client's first development in California.As a New York developer, the client faced challenges in obtaining the construction loan for its very first development in California and as an out of state borrower. Mr. Su found that most banks didn't want to lend to an out of state developer/borrower, riding on the assumption that the client would lack the local connection, knowledge, and staff to do the project.Despite all the challenges, Johnny Su, Recap, was able to secure this impossible construction via a local lender leveraging their extensive network of lender base to get the exception to get the deal funded.After the closing and at a celebration dinner, the client attorney said to Johnny Su, "I didn't think you had any chance – Zero – to get this loan done via banks. This was an impossible loan you did."ReCap is a prominent finance boutique assembled by distinguished experts. The professionals at ReCap assist their customers throughout the entire loan process. Their commitment to service and excellence keep customers satisfied and referring ReCap services to their colleagues. "We work hard to provide the best financing in complicated deals," said Tomer Dicturel, CEO of ReCap. "We succeed where others fail."