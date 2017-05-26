News By Tag
Primizie Snacks New Leadership Team Growing Rapidly
Austin Based Snack Brand Selects New VP of Sales and North East Sales Director
"We are confident that Karen's market expertise, industry connections and sales acumen will help further develop Primizie Snacks and guide our brand to new heights," said Shawn Sweeney, CEO of Primizie Snacks. "We are growing rapidly and we look forward to Karen leading our sales strategies."
Mohr brings over 25 years of sales and management experience to Primizie Snacks. She has previously worked at ANCO and Arla Foods, where she secured new accounts and led her sales team to achieve $225 million in sales. Over the years, she has managed with clear defined goals and delivered performance across diverse channels through customer focus and a disciplined sales strategy. As the Vice President of Sales, Mohr will manage the company's sales team and strategy for continued brand expansion under the new leadership of CPG veteran Shawn Sweeney.
Brian Boyd has over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing in the specialty food industry and an impressive track record as a broker. During the last 4 years he has worked as a broker representing several snacks in the North East including Primizie. In his new position, Boyd will lead the North East sales division in order to gain more footprint in the market.
"I have worked with Brian for many years, he is very well versed in the snack landscape in the North East region and will be a very strong addition to the team," said Sweeney. "His knowledge and passion for the brand will assist in increasing our presence in a core key region."
These last hires continue to consolidate Primizie's new leadership team adding to the company's impressive investor profiles such as Pinnacle Foods (through former BBIG), Circle Up Growth Fund, Clayton Christopher, Scott Jensen and David Smith.
For more information on Primizie Snacks please visit www.PrimizieSnacks.com
About Primizie Snacks
Crafted in a kitchen by a professionally trained chef, Primizie is a line of thick cut crispbreads with enhanced culinary flavors bringing together the best from everywhere. Grilled and lightly crisped, Primizie is made with real, whole ingredients that provides a delicious crunch and a better-for-you chip alternative. Primizie snacks are all natural and non-GMO with no trans-fat or preservatives and no cholesterol. Delicious on their own or paired with hearty dips, cheeses and spreads, Primizie offers an effortlessly special snacking option for cool nights in, friendly gatherings and special dinners. For more information on Primizie please visit www.PrimizieSnacks.com.
