Systems, Inc Launches Only Trailer-Positioned Vehicle Restraint to Automatically Release RIG Wedge
Over 90,000 forklift accidents are reported every year, many of which are caused by a truck prematurely departing from the dock or creeping away due to loading and unloading momentum.
Vehicle restraints are designed to keep a trailer secured to the loading dock. However, the momentum that pushes the trailer away from the dock during loading/unloading causes the trailer's Rear Impact Guard (RIG) to create "RIG Wedge" with the hook of the trailer-positioned restraint, such as a Dok-Lok. This RIG Wedge prevents the restraint's hook from storing and requires the trailer to be reversed to remove the pressure.
The Unilock's advanced cam design rotates the hook away from the trailer's Rear Impact Guard first to remove the pressure and then lowers into its stored position. This eliminates the need for the driver to reverse the trailer to release RIG Wedge pressure.
Furthermore, many trailers such as intermodal and container trailers have a large plate or other obstruction above the trailer's Rear Impact Guard. Since this prevents the restraint's hook from latching on the top of the RIG, oftentimes the hook can get pushed down, disengaging the trailer.
The unique advantage of the Unilock is its internal safety mechanism that locks the hook into position when force is applied during loading and unloading, allowing the restraint to stay engaged. The Unilock's durable steel and zinc-plated construction, along with its advanced locking mechanism and integrated communication system, make it the safest, most universally effective restraint for any industry.
For over 50 years, dock equipment from Poweramp, McGurie and DLM continues to exceed all material handling industry standards. To learn more about the performance and safety benefits of the TPR UniLock Vehicle Restraint, call 1-800-643-5424 to get connected with a dealership near you, or visit www.docksystemsinc.com.
About Systems, Inc.
Systems, Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of loading dock levelers and equipment since 1961. Headquartered in Germantown, WI, Systems also has a state of the art manufacturing facility in Malvern, AR. All products manufactured by Systems are made in the USA. Systems, Inc. brands include Poweramp, McGuire, DLM and Allied Solutions.
