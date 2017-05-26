Hessen, Germany Parliament Delegation Visits Messer Cutting Systems, North America

Contact

-- A delegation from Hessen, Germany visited Messer Cutting Systems, North America's premier manufacturer of CNC thermal cutting machines. The visit also included an overview and tour of Messer's sister company, Castolin Eutectic, which is part of the Messer MEC. Both facilities are located in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The purpose of the visit for this delegation was to expose them to new aspects of Wisconsin and spur increased connections and collaboration between Germany and Wisconsin.As recently as 2016, Wisconsin and the German state of Hessen marked 40 years of a sister state relationship. What began as primarily a cooperative relationship that was focused primarily on education has evolved into an increasingly robust economic relationship between the two states. Wisconsin is proud to acknowledge that the relationship with Hessen is the oldest partnership between a U.S. state and a German federal state, and now covers a broad range of spheres promoting and supporting business, governmental, educational, cultural, scientific and technology exchange.During the visit by the Hessen delegation last week, Bill Heller, President and CEO of Messer Cutting Systems, USA, and Carlos Estevez, CEO Messer Castolin Eutectic, treated the delegates to short presentations, a walking tour through both facilities, and live plasma cutting machine demonstrations. The dignitaries were impressed with the advanced steel plate cutting and welding technology innovations seen at both facilities.Dignitary tour members included representatives from the Hessen Wisconsin Society Board, Hessen State Parliament, HA Hessen Agentur GmbH, and an advisor from the European Union in Brussels/Belgium. Also present were representatives of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the Waukesha County Business Alliance, and the German American Chamber.Messer Cutting Systems, Inc.W141 N9427 Fountain BoulevardMenomonee Falls, WI 53051P 262-255-5520F 262-255-5170www.messer-cs.com