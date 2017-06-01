News By Tag
CTAcademy to Host "Produce Unmatched Results by Increasing Clinical Certainty" Webinar
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Produce Unmatched Results by Increasing Clinical Certainty" Webinar with Dr. Bob Hoffman
San Diego, CA—June 1, 2017—ChiroTouch™
During this webinar, Dr. Hoffman will explore how chiropractors determine the appropriate amount of care for each patient. Many chiropractors are uncertain of the specific recommendations they are making and are simply generalizing or guessing. It's critical for chiropractors not only to monitor and evaluate the dysfunction but also the function of their patients. If they aren't measuring their patients' progress, patients will start feeling better and they may discontinue chiropractic care.
If this sounds familiar, be sure to join this webinar to learn:
* Advanced patient exam procedures and consult questions
* How to create customized care plans patients will stay engaged with
* Patient accountability strategies that get lasting results
"Creating specific care plans and educating patients on why committing to those plans will dramatically improve their health and wellness is crucial to patient retention," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "With his decades of experience, Dr. Hoffman is exceptional at perfecting methodologies for creating successful practices with longevity. We're looking forward to having him join CTAcademy and share his wealth of knowledge with the attendees."
Don't miss this webinar and chance to learn a new conversation chiropractors can have with their patients about their chiropractic care.
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
