CTAcademy to Host "Produce Unmatched Results by Increasing Clinical Certainty" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Produce Unmatched Results by Increasing Clinical Certainty" Webinar with Dr. Bob Hoffman

San Diego, CA—June 1, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Produce Unmatched Results by Increasing Clinical Certainty," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by Dr. Bob Hoffman, a bestselling author, sought after coach, international speaker, and the President of The Masters Circle, a practice building and personal growth organization that has revolutionized the traditional model of coaching for doctors of chiropractic.

During this webinar, Dr. Hoffman will explore how chiropractors determine the appropriate amount of care for each patient. Many chiropractors are uncertain of the specific recommendations they are making and are simply generalizing or guessing. It's critical for chiropractors not only to monitor and evaluate the dysfunction but also the function of their patients. If they aren't measuring their patients' progress, patients will start feeling better and they may discontinue chiropractic care.

If this sounds familiar, be sure to join this webinar to learn:

    *  Advanced patient exam procedures and consult questions

    *  How to create customized care plans patients will stay engaged with

    *  Patient accountability strategies that get lasting results

"Creating specific care plans and educating patients on why committing to those plans will dramatically improve their health and wellness is crucial to patient retention," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "With his decades of experience, Dr. Hoffman is exceptional at perfecting methodologies for creating successful practices with longevity.  We're looking forward to having him join CTAcademy and share his wealth of knowledge with the attendees."

Don't miss this webinar and chance to learn a new conversation chiropractors can have with their patients about their chiropractic care.

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-05-17/pxny8?utm....

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Media Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
