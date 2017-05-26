 
News By Tag
* Hvac Jobs
* Business Growth
* Employment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Now Hiring: Pure Air Control Services wants you to join their team!

Up to $500 signing Bonus available to qualified applicants that are hired
 
 
Pure Air Controls is Growing
Pure Air Controls is Growing
TAMPA, Fla. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you know that people spend 90% of their time indoors, and that 1 out of every 4 buildings in U.S. can be classified as sick? Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has become an important issue with its correlation to both public health and energy efficiency.

Because of these broadening concerns, Pure Air Control Services is expanding to meet ever increasing requests for IAQ testing and remediation. They are looking for qualified individuals who would like to improve the health, comfort and energy of the buildings in which we live and work!

Pure Air Control Services, the industry leader in IAQ, has immediate openings for both full time and temporary positions.  These positions include: General Labor, HVAC Maintenance Technicians, Mold Remediators, and General Maintenance Technicians. Wages will vary by job type and are competitive based on locality. Health benefits, sick leave and holiday pay are available. An up to $500 signing bonus will be provided to qualified applicants.

Qualifying applicants must be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older, with a valid government issued identification card (such as a driver's license, state or military ID), and be able to successfully pass a background investigation. They must also be ready to work nights and weekends.  Pure Air Control Services, Inc. is an EOE and Drug Free Workplace.

Please go to http://pureaircontrols.com/open-job-positions/ to apply or call 727-572-4550.

Contact
Troy Raszka
Marketing and Communications Director
***@pureaircontrols.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pureaircontrols.com Email Verified
Tags:Hvac Jobs, Business Growth, Employment
Industry:Business
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pure Air Control Services, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share