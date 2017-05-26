News By Tag
Now Hiring: Pure Air Control Services wants you to join their team!
Up to $500 signing Bonus available to qualified applicants that are hired
Because of these broadening concerns, Pure Air Control Services is expanding to meet ever increasing requests for IAQ testing and remediation. They are looking for qualified individuals who would like to improve the health, comfort and energy of the buildings in which we live and work!
Pure Air Control Services, the industry leader in IAQ, has immediate openings for both full time and temporary positions. These positions include: General Labor, HVAC Maintenance Technicians, Mold Remediators, and General Maintenance Technicians. Wages will vary by job type and are competitive based on locality. Health benefits, sick leave and holiday pay are available. An up to $500 signing bonus will be provided to qualified applicants.
Qualifying applicants must be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older, with a valid government issued identification card (such as a driver's license, state or military ID), and be able to successfully pass a background investigation. They must also be ready to work nights and weekends. Pure Air Control Services, Inc. is an EOE and Drug Free Workplace.
Please go to http://pureaircontrols.com/
