Industry News





Operation Inherent Resolve: Two New Designs from Navy Crow!

Commemorate the fight against ISIS with these highly-requested designs from Navy Crow!
 
 
Navy Crow's Operation Inherent Resolve design!
SAN DIEGO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Inherent Resolve, the ongoing fight to stop the spread of religious extremism by the Islamic State, involves more than 20,000 servicemembers and contractors from the United States. Many of those thousands are stationed aboard US Naval vessels, launching carrier-based aircraft and tomahawk strikes within ISIS-controlled territory.

ISIS is considered to be the biggest threat to global peace in the world right now. Their heinous war crimes include execution of civilians, hostage-taking, bombings against the unarmed populations of several Middle Eastern countries, and forced indoctrination of non-Muslims into Islam under penalty of beheading.

Navy Crow is commemorating the operation to whoop their asses with the new Operation Inherent Resolve design!

We had hundreds of requests from our Facebook and Instagram followers to make a design for Operation Inherent Resolve, so many so that we decided to make two!

Both designs are available in Men's and Women's sizes, and are printed on 100% cotton, 100% made in the United States. Navy Crow doesn't compromise quality, so why should you?

Check out the designs here:

https://navycrow.com/?s=operation+inherent+resolve&po...

