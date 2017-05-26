News By Tag
South Shore Habitat Home 11th Annual Ride for Habitat set for June 10th 2017
The Ride for Habitat has a route for every rider. A 50-mile loop for the more advanced cyclist, a 25-mile route, and a 15-mile route for recreational cyclists are available. The routes are beautiful, taking cyclists along the scenic South Shore back roads with breathtaking views of the ocean. The event includes a post ride barbeque celebration for cyclists, guests and volunteers. The 50 mile route begins at 7:30 am, the 25 mile route begins at 9 am and the 15 mile route begins at 10 am.
Registration is available online at www.sshabitat.org. Registration is $25 with a fundraising minimum requirement of $100.
"We encourage everyone to join us and ride their bikes in support of affordable housing," said Martine Taylor Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "Fundraising is easier than you might think, ask ten friends, family, neighbors or coworkers for $10 or ask your company to sponsor you or match an individual gift. The event is a great community event and a chance to enjoy a beautiful ride." Ed Martin, chairman of the ride, has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years. He loves that he can combine and share his love of cycling and passion for affordable housing stating, "My hope and dream is to have enough riders and donations to have a "bike" built Habitat home!"
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
