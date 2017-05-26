 
Everest Naturals Releases Vitamins For Cold Sores

 
LOS ANGELES - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- After years of perfecting its formula, Everest Naturals has released its SoreVita multivitamin, designed with cold sore sufferers in mind. SoreVita is a multivitamin offering daily immune support against cold sores, so there are less surprises in the mornings.

SoreVita is designed and tested by people with cold sores. We have searched far and wide for the best, optimum ingredients for a safe and effective vitamin formula for cold sores. Our ingredients are simple and natural. The stable ingredients of the formula are found in most common multivitamins, while the natural blend contains fruits, vegetables and propolis derived from bees.

"We know exactly what it feels like to have a cold sore outbreak. We at Everest Naturals released this formula because we had tried it, perfected it over the years and it worked for us. We did it for ourselves first, and that's how we know it works."

Everest Naturals, the creator of SoreVita, is located in sunny Southern California. Its products are manufactured only in the USA, in GMP certified facilities.

https://www.sorevita.com/

Contact
Everest Naturals
(442) 274-0228
***@sorevita.com
Source:
Email:***@sorevita.com Email Verified
Cold Sores, Vitamins
Health
Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
