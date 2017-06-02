News By Tag
Chicago Roots Pop Artist Elle Casazza Releases Music Video, "You" From Latest Album 'Proof'
Single "You" Going for Radio Adds beginning on Monday June 5th!
"You" is an encompassed piano love ballad highlighting a devoted and trustworthy relationship that is entirelytimeless. Elle expresses that each partner accepts the other's flaws, mistakes and will be ever forgiving as they continue to learn and grow together as a couple. Casazza's impassioned vocals and purely honest songwriting leads us into an empowering bridge that carries out the song with a full band and harmonic back-up vocals. The uplifting peak then shifts back to a soft ending as Elle gently sings "you take the good with the bad, you'll stay forever my man," closing out the entire piece.
The music video begins with Elle in her dressing room, serenading the camera as she walks through an endless hallway that leads her to a blue velvet curtain. Elle comes through the curtain and stops in her tracks in a blue-tinted room. As her journey continues, Elle reaches a spotlighted stage which closes the video with a full band performance of "You."
Elle Casazza reveals a uniquely live element that is incorporated into her retro-pop style and it has not gone unnoticed. She has been reviewed and featured on Paste Magazine, Midwest Action, WLUW's Radio One show in Chicago and more. Elle Casazza has performed solo or with her five-piece band at some of Chicago's premier venues such as Concord Music Hall, Martyrs, Mayne Stage and many others. Elle Casazza continues to add tour dates as the summer goes on to promote her recent album, Proof.
For more please visit: http://www.ellecasazza.com
