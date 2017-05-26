News By Tag
McCarthy Building Companies Promotes Dr. David Peterson to Senior Vice President of Operations
In his leadership position, Dr. Peterson brings an owner's perspective and assists project teams with better understanding school districts, teachers, administrators and the communities they serve in developing solutions that efficiently fulfill their campus building and educational goals. Dr. Peterson also oversees operations; directs the group's strategic planning and new market growth; as well as maintains client relationships in the region.
Dr. Peterson has three decades of experience in the construction and facilities industry, including 21 years in the educational arena working for school districts. He joined McCarthy in late 2015 as vice president of operations.
"David's direct experience working for two of the largest public school districts in the state has brought a wealth of knowledge to our Education Services team," said Justin Kelton, president of McCarthy Building Companies' Southwest division. "His impressive credentials and community involvement speak volumes, and he has become an integral leader of our K-12 school construction projects in Arizona."
Dr. Peterson holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a juris doctorate from the Concord School of Law. He also earned his master's degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University (ASU) and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.
In addition to his degrees, Dr. Peterson earned certifications in hazardous materials; school planning and design; business management; as well as negotiation, mediation and arbitration from institutions including Harvard Law School, Harvard University and ASU. Dr. Peterson has been involved with numerous boards and community groups. Dr. Peterson is also actively involved in the community, serving on several boards of directors, including the Association of School Business Officials International, Arizona Association of School Business Officials and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition.
In addition to his current involvement, he has served with St. Vincent De Paul and the Support Sky Harbor Neighborhood Coalition. While a school administrator, Dr. Peterson was named AASBO Member of the Year and received the State of Arizona Governor's Award for Energy Efficiency.
About McCarthy Building Companies
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
