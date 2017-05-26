 
News By Tag
* Mccarthy
* Education
* Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


McCarthy Building Companies Promotes Dr. David Peterson to Senior Vice President of Operations

 
 
David Peterson
David Peterson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mccarthy
Education
Construction

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently promoted Dr. David Peterson to senior vice president of operations for Education Services in the Southwest division. The Education Services team focuses on construction and renovation projects for K-12 schools and community colleges primarily in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.

In his leadership position, Dr. Peterson brings an owner's perspective and assists project teams with better understanding school districts, teachers, administrators and the communities they serve in developing solutions that efficiently fulfill their campus building and educational goals. Dr. Peterson also oversees operations; directs the group's strategic planning and new market growth; as well as maintains client relationships in the region.

Dr. Peterson has three decades of experience in the construction and facilities industry, including 21 years in the educational arena working for school districts. He joined McCarthy in late 2015 as vice president of operations.

"David's direct experience working for two of the largest public school districts in the state has brought a wealth of knowledge to our Education Services team," said Justin Kelton, president of McCarthy Building Companies' Southwest division. "His impressive credentials and community involvement speak volumes, and he has become an integral leader of our K-12 school construction projects in Arizona."

Dr. Peterson holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a juris doctorate from the Concord School of Law. He also earned his master's degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University (ASU) and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

In addition to his degrees, Dr. Peterson earned certifications in hazardous materials; school planning and design; business management; as well as negotiation, mediation and arbitration from institutions including Harvard Law School, Harvard University and ASU. Dr. Peterson has been involved with numerous boards and community groups. Dr. Peterson is also actively involved in the community, serving on several boards of directors, including the Association of School Business Officials International, Arizona Association of School Business Officials and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition.

In addition to his current involvement, he has served with St. Vincent De Paul and the Support Sky Harbor Neighborhood Coalition. While a school administrator, Dr. Peterson was named AASBO Member of the Year and received the State of Arizona Governor's Award for Energy Efficiency.

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
End
Source:McCarthy Building Companies
Email:***@thinkcommaz.com Email Verified
Tags:Mccarthy, Education, Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Think Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share