The CBI Bug Takes Over the Transworld Denver Office
Transworld Denver Brokers Receive Prestigious Designations Through the IBBA
After working diligently within the industry, closing a number of deal transactions and spending countless hours studying for the exam, it is with great pleasure that Transworld Denver would like to announce that the following business brokers received their CBI designations through the IBBA:
• Jessica Fialkovich, President
• Chris Cantwell, Business Broker
• Gregg Kunz, Business Broker
• Matt Prescott, Business Broker
• Ross Haymes, Business Broker
Transworld Denver is truly proud of our teams continued commitment to excellence within the business brokerage industry. Our successes never come without sincere gratitude for the State of Colorado and its many small businesses, their owners and the professionals who are part and parcel to our being able to conduct business every day - thank you, Colorado!
Transworld Denver (http://www.tworlddenver.com) is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. The brokerage team has the most and widest range of business listings for sale in Colorado; serving over 200 sellers and buyers annually. Transworld assists visionary entrepreneurs in the buying and selling of businesses and specializes in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. Transworld's aim is to be a trusted professional for customers by going above and beyond their expectations of our service offerings.
Contact
Rachael Holstein
***@tworlddenver.com
