The CBI Bug Takes Over the Transworld Denver Office

Transworld Denver Brokers Receive Prestigious Designations Through the IBBA

Contact

Rachael Holstein

***@tworlddenver.com Rachael Holstein

End

-- At the end of 2016, Al Fialkovich, Transworld Denver's Managing Director, received his Certified Business Intermediary designation, igniting a fire amongst the Transworld Denver Brokers that was not quenched until today! Earlier in May of this year, a number of the Transworld Denver Business Brokers sat for their Certified Business Intermediary exam at the annual International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) conference. As explained by the IBBA website, "The Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) is a prestigious designation exclusive to the IBBA that identifies an experienced and dedicated business broker. It is awarded to intermediaries who have proven professional excellence through verified education as well as an exemplary commitment to the industry."After working diligently within the industry, closing a number of deal transactions and spending countless hours studying for the exam, it is with great pleasure that Transworld Denver would like to announce that the following business brokers received their CBI designations through the IBBA:• Jessica Fialkovich, President• Chris Cantwell, Business Broker• Gregg Kunz, Business Broker• Matt Prescott, Business Broker• Ross Haymes, Business BrokerTransworld Denver is truly proud of our teams continued commitment to excellence within the business brokerage industry. Our successes never come without sincere gratitude for the State of Colorado and its many small businesses, their owners and the professionals who are part and parcel to our being able to conduct business every day - thank you, Colorado!Transworld Denver ( http://www.tworlddenver.com ) is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. The brokerage team has the most and widest range of business listings for sale in Colorado; serving over 200 sellers and buyers annually. Transworld assists visionary entrepreneurs in the buying and selling of businesses and specializes in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. Transworld's aim is to be a trusted professional for customers by going above and beyond their expectations of our service offerings.