Adoption Today's free June issue on attachment and trauma now available

Cover of free June issue of Adoption Today

Contact

Kim Phagan-Hansel

***@adoptinfo.net Kim Phagan-Hansel

End

-- Nationwide, about 683,000 children were victims of abuse and neglect in 2015, resulting in a rate of 9.2 victims per 1,000 children in the population, according to a report released earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Children's Bureau.That means that the number of children in the United States who experienced child abuse and neglect rose for the third year in a row, according to the data.To address the long-term effects of abuse and neglect on children, including trauma and attachment issues,has dedicated its entire June issue to helping foster and adoptive parents meet the needs of children who have been affected by early trauma."Every day we hear stories of families struggling to find support and resources for children they adopted who previously experienced abuse and neglect in their birth homes, in foster care or in orphanages,"said Kim Phagan-Hansel, editor ofand. "We want to provide families a no-cost way to access information that will enhance their parenting techniques and locate the specialized therapists and support organizations that can help them meet the needs of their children."Understanding how critical information on attachment and trauma is for families,is giving the entire 76-page June issue away for free on its website at http://adoptinfo.net/ . Readers can also access the issue directly through this link: http://www.bluetoad.com/ publication/? i=413502 Included in the June issue is a state-by-state listing of therapists who specialize in working with children who have experienced early trauma."This listing is critical in helping families find the therapists to work with children with these experiences,"said Phagan-Hansel. "So many families struggle to find supports, we want to help connect them to resources and information that will help them on the parenting journey."For more information onand to read this free issue, visit http://adoptinfo.net/