June 2017
Adoption Today's free June issue on attachment and trauma now available

 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide, about 683,000 children were victims of abuse and neglect in 2015, resulting in a rate of 9.2 victims per 1,000 children in the population, according to a report released earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Children's Bureau.

That means that the number of children in the United States who experienced child abuse and neglect rose for the third year in a row, according to the data.

To address the long-term effects of abuse and neglect on children, including trauma and attachment issues, Adoption Today has dedicated its entire June issue to helping foster and adoptive parents meet the needs of children who have been affected by early trauma.

"Every day we hear stories of families struggling to find support and resources for children they adopted who previously experienced abuse and neglect in their birth homes, in foster care or in orphanages," said Kim Phagan-Hansel, editor of Adoption Today and Fostering Families Today. "We want to provide families a no-cost way to access information that will enhance their parenting techniques and locate the specialized therapists and support organizations that can help them meet the needs of their children."

Understanding how critical information on attachment and trauma is for families, Adoption Today is giving the entire 76-page June issue away for free on its website at http://adoptinfo.net/. Readers can also access the issue directly through this link: http://www.bluetoad.com/publication/?i=413502.

Included in the June issue is a state-by-state listing of therapists who specialize in working with children who have experienced early trauma.

"This listing is critical in helping families find the therapists to work with children with these experiences," said Phagan-Hansel. "So many families struggle to find supports, we want to help connect them to resources and information that will help them on the parenting journey."

For more information on Adoption Today and to read this free issue, visit http://adoptinfo.net/.

Adoption Today is a nationally distributed digital magazine that is produced to support foster and adoptive families. It is published by Fostering Media Connections, a 501[c]3 nonprofit organization that harnesses the power of journalism and media to drive public and political will behind reforming the systems that serve vulnerable, children, youth and their families.

Kim Phagan-Hansel
Fostering Media Connections/Adoption Today
