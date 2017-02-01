 
Industry News





Rug Hooking Magazine Releases New Book: Designed by You

Tamara Pavich's new book shows rug hookers and artists how they can find inspiration to create exciting and meaningful pieces of art.
 
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Rug Hooking magazine and Ampry Publishing are proud to present their latest book release, Designed by You: Ideas and Inspiration for Rug Hookers. Written by accomplished rug hooker, Tamara Pavich, Designed by You explores how artists and rug hookers can find inspiration for new projects in the world around them. By exploring different approaches, including looking at different artistic styles, playing with color schemes, finding inspiration from stories, and more, Pavich leaves no stone unturned, allowing even the most novice rug hooker to find an outlet to express their artistic endeavors.

Designed by You features over 100 original designs from nearly 50 rug hookers from around the world, showcasing the very best hooked rugs with full-color photography throughout. Pavich draws on her history of working with accomplished rug hookers like Donna Hrkman, Pris Buttler, Anita White, and Cathy Stephan to present a range of ideas that will challenge and delight.

Designed by You is available now for book club subscribers (http://rughookingmagazineservice.com/bookclub/). It is also available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on June 1, 2017.

Rug Hooking magazine produces four books each year. Hooked Carpetbags, Handbags & Totes was released on February 1, 2017 while Celebration 27 will be released on September 1, 2017.
