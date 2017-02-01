News By Tag
Rug Hooking Magazine Releases New Book: Designed by You
Tamara Pavich's new book shows rug hookers and artists how they can find inspiration to create exciting and meaningful pieces of art.
Designed by You features over 100 original designs from nearly 50 rug hookers from around the world, showcasing the very best hooked rugs with full-color photography throughout. Pavich draws on her history of working with accomplished rug hookers like Donna Hrkman, Pris Buttler, Anita White, and Cathy Stephan to present a range of ideas that will challenge and delight.
Designed by You is available now for book club subscribers (http://rughookingmagazineservice.com/
Rug Hooking magazine produces four books each year. Hooked Carpetbags, Handbags & Totes was released on February 1, 2017 while Celebration 27 will be released on September 1, 2017.
