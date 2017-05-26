News By Tag
The Biggest Secret On Graduation? Eyelash Extensions!
As graduation season approaches be sure to stop into Amazing Lash Studio Merrick for an easy and affordable step before your big day. This may not be your only time starting a new adventure as Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions are addicting!
As a graduate you know how exciting accepting your diploma can be, and taking a trip to Amazing Lash Studio is just the same. The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing. Enter into spa-like environment with trendy decor and friendly staff. Meet one-on-one with a lash stylist and complete a lash evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose a lash style and are taken into a personal suite, where many times guests fall asleep during the lash application.
Tips for maintaining your lash extensions:
•Use water based products
•Sleep on your side, not face down
•Brush lashes daily
Book your appointment before your big day!
Call(516) 634-3200 or request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Located at 2073 Merrick Road Merrick, NY 11566.
