June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Southern Breeze Sweet Tea Runs Kitchen Makeover Sweepstakes In Line With New Packing

Zero Calorie Sweet Tea Brand Offers Consumers Chance to Win Updated Kitchen with the Launch of New Design
 
 
MARIETTA, Ga. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Breeze Sweet Tea, the original zero calorie sweet tea inspired by the South itself, today announces its Kitchen Makeover consumer sweepstakes in line with the launch of its updated packaging redesign. Refreshing its packaging with a new updated look, Southern Breeze is offering consumers a chance to win a remodel of their own. Beginning today, all flavors of Southern Breeze Sweet Tea, including Original, Decaffeinated, Peach, Raspberry and Half & Half, will be available in a new packaging design, sold with an "enter to win sticker" directing consumers to a website where they can enter for their chance to win.

The brand's refreshed packaging will include a clean and modern, updated design to bring out the brand's Southern roots, being made in Marietta, Georgia. The design will keep with the classic Southern Breeze logo that consumers know and recognize as the original zero calorie sweet tea. All new packaging will be stickered with a unique code and a call to action driving consumers to a website, www.southernbreezewin.com, where they can enter for the chance to win their kitchen makeover, a prize valued at $6,000.

"As our Southern Breeze Sweet Tea packaging received a makeover, we wanted to give those consumers who enjoy our traditional southern sweet tea a chance to receive a makeover as well," said Tina Niszczak, Brand Manager for Southern Breeze Sweet Tea. "The sweepstakes is a great way to spark excitement surrounding our new design while getting consumers to engage with our new packaging that contains the same zero calorie sweet tea they know and love!"

The sweepstakes will run from June 1 through December 31, 2017. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. For official rules and information on Southern Breeze Sweet Tea please visit www.southernbreezewin.com.

About Southern Breeze Sweet Tea

Southern Breeze Sweet Tea is a unique sugar-free, zero-calorie sweet tea that's made with real tea leaves in a bag that you hot-water brew, steep and chill. The perfect amount of sweetener is already inside every tea bag for a consistent brew, batch after batch. For more information, including recipes and special offers, visit http://www.southernbreezesweettea.com and connect with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
Source:Southern Breeze Sweet Tea
