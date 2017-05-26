News By Tag
Taylor Hospitality Announces TALENTED NEW CHEF at Rocca Bar Ristorante
Michael Pascarella earned his Culinary Masters Degree in Italian Kitchen-Italian Cuisine from ALMA, The International School of the Italian Kitchen. After graduating he spent almost 3 years in Taormina, Sicily as the Chef de Partie in a five star hotel and spa. With the skills and experience he received in Italy he decided to move back to the States and become a Sous Chef at Ollie's Kitchen at The Country Club of Virginia. When asked about cooking in an Italian kitchen again, Michael said, "I'm ready to be back cooking what I know best and love. I'm excited to make Rocca Bar Ristorante the Italian restaurant that everyone can't stop talking about. With my house-made pasta, secret Sicilian sauces, and our great staff, I know that this restaurant will become a local and tourist favorite."
In the month since his arrival, Chef Pascarella has made kitchen procedures more efficient, brought back fresh house-made items like pasta and sauces, condensed the menu to focus only on the best items, and is now recreating their Italian flatbread to feature a fantastic house-made crust that is cooked to crisp perfection in our brick oven.. Nick Nations, Robert E Lee Hotel's Manager, said, "Chef Michael has been a great asset to our team at Rocca. In the month we've had him I've seen great changes in our customer satisfaction and the quality of food. We look forward to seeing his skills benefit both the hotel and restaurant customers."
Taylor Hospitality invites you to dine at Rocca Bar Ristorante in the middle of downtown Lexington, Va. to enjoy classic Italian fare. Reservations are encouraged at roccaristorante.com, OpenTable, or by calling 540-461-8484.
More information about Rocca Bar Ristorante can be found on their website at http://roccaristorante.com
More information about Robert E Lee Hotel can be found on their website at http://roberteleehotel.com
About Taylor Hospitality:
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com
