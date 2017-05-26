 
News By Tag
* New Chef
* Authentic Italian
* Lexington VA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Taylor Hospitality Announces TALENTED NEW CHEF at Rocca Bar Ristorante

 
 
New Chef Michael Pascarella making fresh pesto
New Chef Michael Pascarella making fresh pesto
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Chef
Authentic Italian
Lexington VA

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Lexington - Virginia - US

Subject:
Executives

LEXINGTON, Va. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Robert E. Lee Hotel has taken on a talented young chef at Rocca Bar Ristorante, located on the second floor of the hotel in downtown Lexington, Va. The hotel hopes to bring a more authentic Italian cuisine to their restaurant, and Michael Pascarella is just the man for the job.

Michael Pascarella earned his Culinary Masters Degree in Italian Kitchen-Italian Cuisine from ALMA, The International School of the Italian Kitchen. After graduating he spent almost 3 years in Taormina, Sicily as the Chef de Partie in a five star hotel and spa. With the skills and experience he received in Italy he decided to move back to the States and become a Sous Chef at Ollie's Kitchen at The Country Club of Virginia. When asked about cooking in an Italian kitchen again, Michael said, "I'm ready to be back cooking what I know best and love. I'm excited to make Rocca Bar Ristorante the Italian restaurant that everyone can't stop talking about. With my house-made pasta, secret Sicilian sauces, and our great staff, I know that this restaurant will become a local and tourist favorite."

In the month since his arrival, Chef Pascarella has made kitchen procedures more efficient, brought back fresh house-made items like pasta and sauces, condensed the menu to focus only on the best items, and is now recreating their Italian flatbread to feature a fantastic house-made crust that is cooked to crisp perfection in our brick oven.. Nick Nations, Robert E Lee Hotel's Manager, said, "Chef Michael has been a great asset to our team at Rocca. In the month we've had him I've seen great changes in our customer satisfaction and the quality of food. We look forward to seeing his skills benefit both the hotel and restaurant customers."

Taylor Hospitality invites you to dine at Rocca Bar Ristorante in the middle of downtown Lexington, Va. to enjoy classic Italian fare. Reservations are encouraged at roccaristorante.com, OpenTable, or by calling 540-461-8484.

More information about Rocca Bar Ristorante can be found on their website at http://roccaristorante.com

More information about Robert E Lee Hotel can be found on their website at http://roberteleehotel.com

About Taylor Hospitality:

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.  More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com

Contact
Taylor Hospitality
Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
End
Source:Robert E Lee Hotel
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Tags:New Chef, Authentic Italian, Lexington VA
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Lexington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Up to Par Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share