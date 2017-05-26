Palestine Insurance Agency Adds New Team Member

Palestine, Illinois insurance agency continues to grow, add to staff

-- Palestine Insurance Agency recently hired Mindy Erton as a Customer Service Representative (CSR). In this position, Erton will handle the collection, processing, and distribution of all agency information. She will assist with account retention, as well as directly interact with the company's producers and clients.Erton has more than 30 years of experience as a customer service representative. Prior to joining the agency, she worked in the automobile sector. She previously served as a customer service representative in the insurance industry.Palestine Insurance Agency is a full service insurance agency specializing in life, home, business, auto insurance, farm, crop and medical supplements. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is owned by Missy York. Palestine Insurance Agency is located at 101 S. Main St. in Palestine, Ill."We are excited to have Mindy join our company because, as the first point of contact with our customers, she will play an essential role in our continued success," said Palestine Insurance Agency owner Missy York. "Mindy has excellent customer service skills, and we look forward to having her on team."Palestine Insurance Agency is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.For more information about Palestine Insurance Agency, call (618) 586-2323.