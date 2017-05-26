 
News By Tag
* Decorations Christmas Temple
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oswego
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Temple Display Works Hard for Your Business!

 
 
xmastree
xmastree
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Decorations Christmas Temple

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Oswego - Illinois - US

OSWEGO, Ill. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- As a modern day customer I often wonder if all the businesses I support really care about me, the customer. We live in an age dominated by technology. The days of that little "personal touch", that made such a solid foundation for the small American business, is it utterly lost?

Not when it comes to Temple Display! This is a company that works hard to earn your business. A commercial holiday décor company that understands the necessity of going that extra mile for their customers.

I don't know anyone that isn't sick of automated phone systems. Muddling through a poorly operated system, that never correctly understands what you are trying to accomplish, and only to be on hold forever. At Temple Display you will always reach a live person during business hours. Your time is valued at Temple; and part of being their customer is the security in knowing that you can always reach a live person Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm CST.

Not only do they have great customer service when calling Temple Display, but they also provide free catalogs to anyone. You can request these catalogs by phone at 1-800-722-2501. As well as on their highly accessible website . Just go to the main page and click on Get a Free Catalog. You will be truly amazed at the quality and variety that this company has to offer.

While you are on Temple Display's website (http://www.templedisplay.com/) don't forget to check out their innovative Photoshop option click here (https://www.templedisplay.com/decorations-services/virtua...) . With this option you are able to upload a picture of the area you wish to decorate. They then take decorations of your choosing and super impose them onto your uploaded photo. If you are unsure of exactly what you want to purchase, their highly experienced staff can pick a décor scheme to fit your needs.

Temple Display sets a high standard in customer service, quickly and painlessly provides FREE product information, as well as provides an ingenious way for you to choose the best holiday décor for your needs. Proving that there still are companies out there that care about the customer.

Temple Display

114- C Kirkland Cir.

Oswego, IL 60543

800-722-2501

www.sales@templedisplay.com

Contact
Temple Display 1-800-722-2501
***@templedisplay.com
End
Source:Temple Display
Email:***@templedisplay.com Email Verified
Tags:Decorations Christmas Temple
Industry:Government
Location:Oswego - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Temple Display, Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share