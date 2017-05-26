News By Tag
Temple Display Works Hard for Your Business!
Not when it comes to Temple Display! This is a company that works hard to earn your business. A commercial holiday décor company that understands the necessity of going that extra mile for their customers.
I don't know anyone that isn't sick of automated phone systems. Muddling through a poorly operated system, that never correctly understands what you are trying to accomplish, and only to be on hold forever. At Temple Display you will always reach a live person during business hours. Your time is valued at Temple; and part of being their customer is the security in knowing that you can always reach a live person Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm CST.
Not only do they have great customer service when calling Temple Display, but they also provide free catalogs to anyone. You can request these catalogs by phone at 1-800-722-2501. As well as on their highly accessible website . Just go to the main page and click on Get a Free Catalog. You will be truly amazed at the quality and variety that this company has to offer.
While you are on Temple Display's website (http://www.templedisplay.com/
Temple Display sets a high standard in customer service, quickly and painlessly provides FREE product information, as well as provides an ingenious way for you to choose the best holiday décor for your needs. Proving that there still are companies out there that care about the customer.
Temple Display
114- C Kirkland Cir.
Oswego, IL 60543
800-722-2501
www.sales@templedisplay.com
Contact
Temple Display 1-800-722-2501
***@templedisplay.com
