 
News By Tag
* Electronics
* Electronic Component
* Interconnect
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

NorComp Announces New Website Launch

Featuring Advanced Product Filtering & Mobile Responsive Design
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Electronics
* Electronic Component
* Interconnect

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Websites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- NorComp a leader in the design, worldwide manufacture, & marketing of I/O interconnect products; announced today the release of their newly redesigned mobile responsive website at norcomp.net. The site has been designed to offer a highly intuitive navigation with improved product filtering and functionality. The interactive design and updated features are targeted at making the user experience easy to efficiently navigate and find the product or information download they need as quickly as possible.

Newly redesigned features include:

·        Product Filters allow the user to narrow down the product offering by using a dropdown toggle on product pages to define key attributes of the product desired i.e. Pin Position, Gender, etc.

·        Mobile Responsive Design is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices including tablets.

·        Sample Request button allows users to simply click on a part number for it to then be ported over to the sample request form without having to retype the number.

·        Related Parts feature has been added to each product page for additional information regarding parts closely associated with the individual product page.

·        Interactive Map on the "Find a Distributor" page allows users to rapidly find distribution partners across the globe.

·        Applications Pages have been created to define the demanding end-uses within the markets served by the entire NorComp product catalog ranging from Medical to Military markets.

·        Customer Support has been updated with technical and sales support chat during regular business hours.

For more information on NorComp, A Division of EDAC (America) Ltd, visit https://norcomp.net.

About NorComp:

NorComp, a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of electronic interconnects, is a part of the EDAC Group of Companies consisting of EDAC (www.edac.net (http://www.edac.net/)), MH Connectors (www.mhconnectors.com (http://www.mhconnectors.com/)) and Communication Devices. NorComp, a North Carolina corporation was founded in 1982 and is privately held. For more information, please visit www.norcomp.net (http://www.norcomp.net/).
End
Source:NorComp
Email:***@norcomp.net Email Verified
Tags:Electronics, Electronic Component, Interconnect
Industry:Engineering
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 01, 2017
NorComp, A Division of EDAC (America) Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share