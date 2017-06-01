News By Tag
NorComp Announces New Website Launch
Featuring Advanced Product Filtering & Mobile Responsive Design
Newly redesigned features include:
· Product Filters allow the user to narrow down the product offering by using a dropdown toggle on product pages to define key attributes of the product desired i.e. Pin Position, Gender, etc.
· Mobile Responsive Design is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices including tablets.
· Sample Request button allows users to simply click on a part number for it to then be ported over to the sample request form without having to retype the number.
· Related Parts feature has been added to each product page for additional information regarding parts closely associated with the individual product page.
· Interactive Map on the "Find a Distributor"
· Applications Pages have been created to define the demanding end-uses within the markets served by the entire NorComp product catalog ranging from Medical to Military markets.
· Customer Support has been updated with technical and sales support chat during regular business hours.
For more information on NorComp, A Division of EDAC (America) Ltd, visit https://norcomp.net.
About NorComp:
NorComp, a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of electronic interconnects, is a part of the EDAC Group of Companies consisting of EDAC (www.edac.net (http://www.edac.net/
