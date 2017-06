NorComp Announces New Website Launch

Featuring Advanced Product Filtering & Mobile Responsive Design

End

-- NorComp a leader in the design, worldwide manufacture, & marketing of I/O interconnect products; announced today the release of their newly redesigned mobile responsive website at norcomp.net. The site has been designed to offer a highly intuitive navigation with improved product filtering and functionality. The interactive design and updated features are targeted at making the user experience easy to efficiently navigate and find the product or information download they need as quickly as possible.Newly redesigned features include:allow the user to narrow down the product offering by using a dropdown toggle on product pages to define key attributes of the product desired i.e. Pin Position, Gender, etc.is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices including tablets.button allows users to simply click on a part number for it to then be ported over to the sample request form without having to retype the number.feature has been added to each product page for additional information regarding parts closely associated with the individual product page.on the "Find a Distributor"page allows users to rapidly find distribution partners across the globe.have been created to define the demanding end-uses within the markets served by the entire NorComp product catalog ranging from Medical to Military markets.has been updated with technical and sales support chat during regular business hours.For more information on NorComp, A Division of EDAC (America) Ltd, visit https://norcomp.net (http://www.mhconnectors.com/)(http://www.norcomp.net/)