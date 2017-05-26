News By Tag
BeBop Sensors Announces New VR Gloves
Bebop sensors announces marcel modular data glove solutions for virtual reality oems launches low cost full-featured data gloves with haptic feedback for vr/ar applications
Data Gloves for Real-Time Control of Games & Environments
BeBop's basic configuration provides high speed sensor processing as well as a 6 or 9 DoF (Degrees of Freedom) IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit),which measures acceleration and angular rate. Fast, deterministic sensing provides sub-frame latency at 120 Hz for real-time control of games and environments. Designed by award-winning musical instrument creator and BeBop Sensors CEO, Keith McMillen, McMillen said: "All controllers need to be accurate and fast. If latency is more than 6-8 milliseconds, you are out of the band."
Tactile & Audio Haptics Communicate a More Realistic Touch Experience
Mezzanine boards can be added to the printed circuit board assembly stack to add functionality, such as translation and haptic electronics. Haptics built into the fingertips provide a four octave range for complex stimuli that can convey surface quality and object contact. These non-resonant haptic actuators help close the loop of interaction between humans and virtual devices with contact and continuous surface sounds that drive the actuators, communicating a more realistic touch experience. A haptic audio creation kit is available, enabling content creators to customize and add to the haptic library.
Using BeBop's patented fabric sensor technology, BeBop Sensors' Marcel Modular Data Gloves are an affordable and robust solution for VR/AR and gaming environments. Key features include:
· Modular: Marcel is a modular data glove solution.
· Accurate & Fast: 120 Hz sub-frame latency for real-time interaction.
· Haptic Technology: contact and continuous surface audio drives haptic actuators.
BeBop Sensors-designed Marcel Modular Data Gloves are available exclusively for OEMs. For more information, contact BeBop Sensors at contact@bebopsensors.com, website: http://www.bebopsensors.com.
About BeBop Sensors
BeBop uses smart fabrics to create elegant sensor solutions for OEMs. Where things or people interact, BeBop Sensors comprehends force, location, size, weight, bend, twist and presence across any size, resolution and geometry. BeBop technology is robust and proven with over two million sensors in daily use. Based in Berkeley, California, BeBop Sensors makes things knowable for product designers and visionaries.
Press Contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575 Emails: kthomas@thomaspr.com
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
